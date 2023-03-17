New Wimbledon Theatre Studio Announces 2023 Premieres Season

As part of their 2023 Premieres season this autumn, New Wimbledon Theatre will premiere three new productions in their studio space including, the full version of monodrama Black to the Future, initially developed as part of a Lyric Hammersmith emerging writers programme in 2019 and, two brand spanking new musicals.

The first of which, (Battersea Bardot: A New Musical) received a rehearsed reading at the British Film Institute, as part of their 2019 Musicals! season. The latter, Seize The Cheese! A New Musical, which was showcased at BEAM2021 and had R & D at Leeds Conservatoire, is the second musical from Calimani Productions, whose first project, Oh Yes I Am! The Panto Dame Musical received 5-star reviews this past winter.

This is the third annual, three-show Premieres season presented by the venue, which aims to provide a starting point for, and to help facilitate companies in, fully staging their work for the first time. Selected from an overwhelming number of submissions, New Wimbledon Theatre are thrilled to present their first musicals as part of the season, as well as their first conceptual monodrama.

Kicking off the season will be Battersea Bardot: A New Musical in September, by South-West London based writer and composer, Ewen Moore.

Moore brings to the stage a new one-woman musical, that tells the wild, exciting, and tragic true-life story of the forgotten star of Swinging London Carol White, a working-class film star who found herself lost in a Hollywood nightmare.

Ewen Moore has extensive experience in creating original musical theatre, including productions at The Space, Rosemary Branch Theatre, Arcola Theatre, the Oxford Old Fire Station and at Edinburgh Fringe.

Next up, in October the venue will host, Black to the Future written by emerging writer Tristan Waterson, who has just been appearing in Roy Williams' new play produced by Attic Theatre Company All Roads, which is playing at the Studio at New Wimbledon Theatre this week, (14-18 March).

Produced by Piece of Cake Productions this searing new monodrama, told through the multi-verse explores what it means to be multifaceted as a young black person in London. The four youngest people to take their GCSEs in the UK are all black, but where are all the stories that highlight black academic excellence?

Finishing the line-up and playing in November is an exuberant leap into self-discovery and multiple fractures, Seize The Cheese! A New Musical.

Loosely inspired by the world-famous cheese-rolling in Gloucestershire, in which people plummet down a deadly hill in pursuit of a speeding Double Gloucester cheese, Calimani Productions' uplifting comedy features sumptuous songs by Patrick Steed and Mike Stocks, as well as an unforgettable array of characters, who all have their deeper reasons for risking life and limb for cheese.

Running at the Studio at New Wimbledon Theatre for 10 strictly limited performances each, this autumn, in September, October and November respectively, New Wimbledon Theatre's Premieres season is set to be their most exciting season yet!