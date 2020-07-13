New Survey of More Than 8,000 Participants Has Found That a Third of Theatre Workers are Considering Leaving the Industry

The Stage has reported that a new survey of more than 8,000 participants has found that a quarter of freelance theatre workers have been unable to access emergency income and a third are considering leaving the industry.

The key findings in the report by Big Freelancers Survey include:

- 51% of D/deaf and disabled theatre workers were ineligible for the government's coronavirus support schemes.

-92% of recent graduates were ineligible for the government's Self-Employment Income Support Scheme or coronavirus job retention scheme.



-Only 4.5% of freelance theatre workers applied to the industry's 22 benevolent funds



-Scotland (40%), the North of England (36%) and North Wales (35%) are the he regions of the UK where the highest proportion of freelancers are most likely to leave the industry, with Scotland at 40%, North of England 36% and North Wales 35%.

About half of stage and company management who are people of color reported that they are likely to leave the theatre sector.

