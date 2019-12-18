New Musical THE JURY To Play Limited London Engagement At Upstairs at the Gatehouse

Jason Schofield has been charged with the murder of his wife. He's claiming self-defence. After an eternity of waiting, the case has finally come to trial and it's up to twelve strangers to decide his fate. What really happened on that night? Was it cold blooded Murder? Was Emily Schofield really the victim here?

After its world premier at the Brindley Theatre, Runcorn. Ashley M A Walsh, J R Theatre and Anton Benson Productions Ltd are collaborating to bring this exciting new musical to 'Upstairs At The Gatehouse' for a limited run 4th -16th of February 2020. Some of the original jurors will be returning with further casting to be announced in the new year.

With an original score by local composer Ashley M A Walsh whose other works include Schindler, Pandora and Closets, a book by Amy Fletcher and direction by Joseph Meighan, The Jury is set to be a creative treat that will draw an audience in from the first note.

A 'fly on the wall' production watches 12 strangers collide in a case that will change them forever. The evidence is tainted, the verdict is divided, and the rules are abandoned.

For more information and tickets visit http://www.upstairsatthegatehouse.com/the-jury.





