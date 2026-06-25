New Diorama Theatre Reveals Launch Autumn 2026 Season Lineup

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New Diorama Theatre has announced its upcoming Autumn Season, unveiling three productions. This programme will mark a new focus on championing the next generation of ensemble-based work, reaffirming its position as the definitive home for collaborative theatre-makers. Alongside the main lineup, three core commitments anchor the season: a series of community engagement initiatives, a new Artist Support Season, and the prioritising of accessible ticketing with the return of its signature multi-buy offer.

Shows announced include the World Premiere of The First Year (of the Gaza Genocide in the Media) by acclaimed British-Romanian collective BEZNĂ Theatre. A visceral production shaped around a visual timeline of media reporting between October 2023 and October 2024, illuminating the human cost behind journalistic choices; the London premiere of STUFFED by Ugly Bucket the multi-award-winning Liverpool catalyst clowning ensemble. A roaring call to action from the front lines of the UK's food banks, using radical slapstick to ignite social change; and Orlando: A Pornobiography. A New Diorama commission. This brazen, transfemme anti-adaptation of Virginia Woolf's classic text presented by award-winning duo piss / CARNATION.

Building on the venue's groundbreaking and historical legacy, Emma Clark, Head of Programme and Interim Executive Producer Vanessa Stone say: “This autumn New Diorama reannounces itself as the premiere destination for theatre makers creating bold, ambitious, collaborative work with an independent spirit. The projects and companies at the heart of this season are fearless and singular, with a razor-sharp sense of their theatrical vision and an expansive imagination for how their work reverberates beyond the boundaries of the stage. We are proud to be championing the next generation of ensembles ready to tear up and redefine the landscape of UK theatre and can't wait to throw our doors wide open to adventurous audiences ready to dive head first into new perspectives and experiences.”

Accompanying the productions, New Diorama will launch a brand-new Artist Support Season. The focus will be on design and the devising process, drawing on the organisation's unique expertise in supporting non-traditional methods of making work. A holistic package of activities and opportunities will be on offer, focusing on nurturing the artistic and professional development of devised theatre makers, companies, and ensembles.

Community collaborations also remain fundamental to reaching hyper-local audiences and empowering young people to create original work. Camden Youth Theatre (CYT) jointly run with Camden People's Theatre, will be led this season by acclaimed actor and youth theatre director Omar Bynon (Blue Mist) culminating in an annual showcase co-created by the participants, Bynon and a host of professional theatre artists.

Migrant-led theatre company Alpaqa (JEEZUS!) will lead New Diorama's Primary Schools Commission which pairs dynamic artists with local schools to co-create an original production that tours the borough before running at New Diorama. Alpaqa follows in the footsteps of celebrated ensembles like Rhum + Clay, Kandinsky, and Breach Theatre, who all developed their first youth productions through this scheme.

The First Year (of the Gaza Genocide in the Media)

Presented by BEZNĂ Theatre

22 September – 10 October // Tue – Sat, 7.30pm and Sat matinees, 3pm

Previews (22 - 23 Sept), £13 full price, £5 unemployed / on strike

Main Run (24 Sept - 10 Oct), £19 full price // Pay What You Can Saturdays (26 Sept & 3 Oct)

Running Time: 90 mins

Press Night: 24 September, 7.30pm

The show you are about to watch has happened.

The show you are about to watch is happening.

The show you are about to watch is one you've been told could never happen again.

Award-winning international company BEZNĂ Theatre presents a blistering multimedia investigation into the relationship between mainstream media, public opinion, and state crime. Rooted in direct testimony from Palestinians in Gaza, this world premiere confronts truth in reporting, utilising composite characters and empirical data in collaboration with Shadow World Investigations and the International State Crime Initiative (ISCI). Featuring an ensemble of four Palestinian performers and an original score, this wildly theatrical interrogation dismantles the media machinery used to distort public perception. Promoting vital media literacy and illuminating the human cost behind journalistic choices.

BEZNĂ Theatre exposes a performance staged by national broadcasters on October 7th, 2023. The performance started long before that date. The performance started long before this show.

STUFFED

Presented by Ugly Bucket

13 – 24 October // Tue – Sat, 7.30pm and Sat matinees 3pm

Preview (13 Oct), £13 full price, £5 unemployed / on strike

Main Run (14-24 Oct), £19 full price // Pay What You Can Saturdays (17 Oct)

Recommended age: 14+

Running Time: 60 mins

Press Night: 14 October, 7.30pm

This is about food banks. This is not about food. This is about the bad stuff. This is an emergency. This is a clowning show.

Multi-award-winners Ugly Bucket present a blazing inferno of physicality, electronica, and uncompromising personal testimony from the frontlines of the UK's food banks. As phones ring, guts spill, and sparks ignite faster than they can be extinguished, five clowns search for hope and community in the face of helplessness. Created in association with Liverpool's Unity Theatre, STUFFED is a roaring call to action amidst the wreckage of a desecrated system.

More than a show, STUFFED is an invitation to gather, an evening of food, electrifying theatre, and empowering discussion illuminating the dark corners and exploring the power of collective action. All performances are captioned and accompanied by a free community meal and local food donation drive.

Orlando: A Pornobiography

A New Diorama Commission, presented by piss / CARNATION

10 November – 12 December // Tue – Sat, 7.30pm and Sat matinees 3pm

Previews (10 - 17 Nov), £13 full price, £5 unemployed / on strike

Main Run (18 Nov - 12 Dec), £19 full price // Pay What You Can Saturdays (14, 21, 28 Nov & 5 Dec)

Press Night: 18 November, 7.30pm

Three boys, hunting on palace grounds, spot a girl. Two strangers skate together on the frozen River Thames. A young man and a married crossdresser meet for a playdate. Centuries pass, and Orlando has just bought a plane ticket to Neukölln, Berlin.

Part pornographic bildungsroman, part frosted fever dream, Orlando: A Pornobiography is a restless transmission across time. Gliding between the surreal and the hyperreal, this unruly epic sees the 16th Century ring a phone sex hotline to find the 21st Century on the other end of the line, asking for a body capable of surviving its own desire.

Across erotic entanglements, historical ruptures, and queer intrusions, an ensemble of transfemme performers tear through Virginia Woolf's Orlando in this brazen anti-adaptation.

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