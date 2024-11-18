New Cast Will Join THE MOUSETRAP in London

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A new cast has been announced to join Agatha Christie’s iconic thriller The Mousetrap, the longest running play in the world, which is now playing at London’s St Martin’s Theatre.

From 18 November 2024, the full new cast will include Lara Lemon (Witness for the Prosecution at County Hall) as Mollie Ralston, Harry Bradley (The Play That Goes Wrong at the Duchess Theatre) as Giles Ralston, Richard Leeming (The Haunting at the New Vic) as Christopher Wren, Rekha John-Cheriyan The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel on national and international tour) as Mrs Boyle, Owen Oakeshott (Land of the Free at Southwark Playhouse) as Major Metcalf, Grace Darling (Queen at Edinburgh Fringe Festival) as Miss Casewell, Alasdair Buchan (Accolade at Theatre Royal Windsor and on tour) as Mr Paravicini, and Daniel Rainford (Laughing Boy at Jermyn Street Theatre) as Detective Sgt. Trotter. Additional members of the company include Liv Koplick, Clive Marlowe, Richard Parnwell, Ben Riddle, and Cathryn Sherman who will understudy various roles.

The Director of The Mousetrap is Philip Franks. Denise Silvey is the Artistic Director.

As news spreads of a murder in London, a group of seven strangers find themselves snowed in at Monkswell Manor, a remote countryside guesthouse. When a police sergeant arrives, the guests discover – to their horror – that a killer is in their midst. One by one, the suspicious characters reveal their sordid pasts. Which one is the murderer? Who will be their next victim?

Genre-defining murder mystery The Mousetrap, written by Agatha Christie, the world’s best-selling novelist of all time, premiered at Theatre Royal Nottingham in 1952 and toured the UK before opening in the West End. It continues its record-breaking engagement at the St Martin’s Theatre, entering its 73rd year on 25 November 2024 and playing its 30,000 performances on the 19 March 2025.

The Mousetrap is produced by Brian Fenty. This cast will play until 10 May 2025. The Mousetrap is currently booking at the St. Martins Theatre until the 27 September 2025.

