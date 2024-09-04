New Cast Will Join STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW in London

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New casting has been announced for the Olivier Award winning, world première production of Stranger Things: The First Shadow, currently running at Phoenix Theatre in London’s West End.

As the show approaches its first anniversary in the West End Louis Healy will take over the role of Henry Creel with Callum Maxwell as Bob Newby, Miranda Mufema as Patty Newby, Luke Mullins as Dr Brenner, Jessica Rhodes as Joyce Maldonado and George Smale as James Hopper Jr. They will join the production from 14 November with full casting to be announced.

Stephen Daldry and Justin Martin said today, ‘As we enter our second year, we are thrilled to have assembled an incredible cast with new and familiar faces to take us back to Hawkins 1959. We look forward to getting into the rehearsal room with them and exploring the characters anew’

Also announced today, the production extends until 6 April 2025.

Written by Kate Trefry and with direction by Stephen Daldry and co-director Justin Martin, the production opened to rave reviews at The Phoenix Theatre on 14 December 2023. The show, currently breaking box office records at Phoenix Theatre where it is now booking until 6 April 2025, has won several awards including the Olivier Awards for Best Entertainment and Best Set Design, the Critics’ Circle Awards for Best Set Design and Most Promising Newcomer, and the WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Play.

ABOUT STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW

Hawkins, 1959: a regular town with regular worries. Young Jim Hopper’s car won’t start, Bob Newby’s sister won’t take his radio show seriously and Joyce Maldonado just wants to graduate and get the hell out of town. When new student Henry Creel arrives, his family finds that a fresh start isn’t so easy… and the shadows of the past have a very long reach.

Brought to life by a multi-award-winning creative team, who take theatrical storytelling and stagecraft to a whole new dimension, this gripping new adventure will take you right back to the beginning of the Stranger Things story – and may hold the key to the end.

Louis Healy plays Henry Creel. His theatre credits include The Full Monty (UK tour, Noël Coward Theatre). His television credits include Hotel Portofino (as series regular Billy Scanlon), The Pact (as series regular Adam), Ackley Bridge , Emmerdale (as recurring character Danny), Moving On, Vera, Scott & Bailey, and Hetty Feather; and for filmSometimes Always Never.

Callum Maxwell plays Bob Newby. His theatre credits include Peter Pan (Gate Theatre), The Joyce (Glass Mask Theatre), Danti-Dan (Ireland tour), Oh, Brother (Dublin Fringe Festival, Bewleys Café Theatre, Viking Theatre), The Cloud Spotter (Bewley’s Café Theatre and tour), Philadelphia Here I Come! (Cork Opera House) and Rogue (Smock Alley Theatre). His film credits include Finnegan's Foursome.

Miranda Mufema plays Patty Newby. Her theatre credits include Romeo and Juliet (Brighton Festival) and Macbeth (York International Shakespeare Festival).

Luke Mullins plays Dr Brenner. His theatre credits include The Tempest (Theatre Royal Bath), The Maids (HOME Manchester), Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead (Old Vic). His theatre work in Australia includes Waiting for Godot (Sydney Theatre Company - Helpmann Award for Best Supporting Actor, Barbican), The Glass Managerie, Angels in America (Belvoir St Theatre), The Wars of the Roses, Gallipoli, Little Mercy, Long Day’s Journey into Night (Sydney Theatre Company), Endgame, The History Boys, Cloud 9 (Melbourne Theatre Company), Night on a Bald Mountain, Autobiography of Red (Malthouse Theatre), Season at Sarsaparilla (Sydney Theatre Company, Melbourn Theatre Company, Green Room Award), Mishima In The City: Duets of Desire (Liminal Theatre), Mishima In The City: Duets of Desire (Liminal Theatre) and The Eisteddfod (New York Fringe Festival). His television credits include Gold Diggers, Darby and Joan, Joe vs Carole, Life, The Spanish Princess and In Our Blood; and for film, Riot and Holding the Man.

Jessica Rhodes plays Joyce Maldonado. Her stage credits include The Tempest (Royal Shakespeare Theatre), Doubt; a Parable (Chichester Festival Theatre) and The Sugar Syndrome (Orange Tree Theatre). Her television credits include Finders Keepers; and for film Artemis Fowl.

George Smale plays James Hopper Jr. His theatre credits include AS-NT (Theatre 503), Honest Poverty (Finborough Theatre) and Princess Monoke (New Diorama Theatre). His television credits include Slow Horses and Masters of the Air.

STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW is written by Kate Trefry, directed by Stephen Daldry with co-director Justin Martin, set design by Miriam Buether, costume design by Brigitte Reiffenstuel, lighting design by Jon Clark, sound design by Paul Arditti, original music composition, orchestration, arrangements and supervision by D.J. Walde, illusions design & visual effects by Jamie Harrison & Chris Fisher, video design & visual effects by 59 Productions, choreography by Coral Messam, movement direction by Lynne Page, wigs, hair and make-up design by Campbell Young Associates, technical director is Gary Beestone for Gary Beestone Associates, props supervision by Mary Halliday, dialect by William Conacher, casting by Jessica Ronane Casting CDG and international casting consultancy by Jim Carnahan.

