National Theatre Announces Cancellation of Performances in July and August

National Theatre has announced via Twitter that they have canceled their performances in July and August. The National Theatre website shared that the National Theatre building is currently closed to the public until 31 August.

Theaters in the UK have been shut down due to COVID-19 since March, and are currently shut down until June 28.

It was recently announced that Broadway theaters will be shut down until September 6.


