National Theatre Announces Cancellation of Performances in July and August

National Theatre has announced via Twitter that they have canceled their performances in July and August. The National Theatre website shared that the National Theatre building is currently closed to the public until 31 August.

Sadly, we have made the decision to cancel our forthcoming performances in July and August. a??i??



If a show you've booked has been affected, our Box Office team will be in touch soon. pic.twitter.com/dXArmzW7GK - National Theatre (@NationalTheatre) May 20, 2020

Theaters in the UK have been shut down due to COVID-19 since March, and are currently shut down until June 28.

It was recently announced that Broadway theaters will be shut down until September 6.

