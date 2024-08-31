NOT IN THE MOOD FOR QUICHE ANYMORE to Play Barons Court Theatre in October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Black Kohl Productions and Barons Court Theatre will present Not in the mood for quiche anymore from 22nd – 26th October, 2024. Performances on the 22nd, 24th & 26th will be at 9.15pm. Performances on the 23rd & 25th will be at 7.30pm.

Becks wants a boyfriend. She meets her dream man online, yet the discovery of his criminal conviction rather complicates the matter. But just how bad can it be...?

Becks can't believe it when she thinks she's found her ideal partner to break her cycle of singledom, only there's one small issue – he's in prison. After their first date she's hooked, but as he reels her in, a question mark looms over who he really is. The closer Becks gets, the more she's at risk of being caught in his net.

This one-woman tragi-comedy explores the consequences of loneliness, and what lengths people will go to in the pursuit of love.

CAST AND CREATIVES

Performed by Laura Matthews

Directed by Michael Gyngell

Written by VICTORIA BUSE

Laura trained at the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School. Her theatre credits include ‘One Man, Two Guvnors' at the Theatre Royal Haymarket, ‘The Full Monty' UK Tour, ‘A Brief History Of Women' World Premiere at Theater 59E59 in New York and ‘London Assurance' at National Theatre. She has appeared on 'Call The Midwife' and 'EastEnders', and the feature film 'Pride'.

Michael's directing work includes the UK tour of The Full Monty. Other work includes: UK tours of Jeeves and Wooster in Perfect Nonsense, Yes Prime Minister, When Harry Met Sally and The Play What I Wrote, and Clittaford (St James Church, Piccadilly), A Game of One Half (Jermyn St), Relatively Speaking/Confusions (South Africa), Summer Holiday (Theatre Royal Plymouth), Bright Lights, Big City (Kenneth More, Ilford), Let it Be (Wales Millennium Centre), Urinetown (Stratford Circus), Emerging Talent Showcase (Tristan Bates Theatre), The Multiverse (Waterloo East Theatre), These Thoughts (Short Film), Universe (P&O Arvia), and If You See My Dad (Barons Court Theatre).

VICTORIA BUSE

Victoria is an award-winning playwright and filmmaker. Her first play was longlisted for the 'Women's Prize for Playwriting', and she has won multiple awards for her short plays, including Chesil Theatre's new writing festival, Take Ten, and the annual playwriting competition, Enter Stage Write. Her writing has been performed in Oxford, Manchester and London, including the Bread & Roses Theatre, Theatre503, Upstairs at the Gatehouse and the Arcola Theatre. She was winner of Soho House's screenplay competition, 'Scripted Hot Seat', and nominated for a ‘Best First Time Film Maker' award for her debut short film.

