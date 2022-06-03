NEW UK MUSICALS - LIVE IN CONCERT Will Bring Together Stars of the West End and a New Generation of Performers at the Other Palace

NEW UK MUSICALS has become the place to find fresh new musical theatre songs from a new generation of the UK's most exciting writers.

Since its inception, these songs have gone on to find homes in the repertoires of thousands of performers throughout the world including some of the West End's finest.

This special one-off concert will bring together stars of the West End and a new generation of performers including the winners of The New UK Musicals Singing Competition.

Featuring a LIVE BAND and a CHOIR made up of members from THE SINGSPACE, this concert showcases some of the finest new musical theatre going.

Performers to be announced.

NEW UK MUSICALS is a store of digital sheet music from a new generation of UK musical theatre writers. It's a place where performers and fans can purchase fresh, new songs and connect with the writers who create them. We want NEW UK MUSICALS to be the place that people come to discover the wide range of excellent new work that is being created in the UK. A place where performers and fans can find all the fresh work by the new generation of UK writers in one convenient spot.

NEW UK MUSICALS was founded by Darren Clark, a multi-award winning UK musical theatre writer. Through many conversations with colleagues, including members of MMD, BML and Alumni of BEAM and Adam Lenson's Signal, we realised that there was a missing piece in the infrastructure of new musical theatre in the UK. Whilst there was plenty of excellent new work being created, access to those songs was limited as there was no central hub at which the sheet music could be found.

And so NEW UK MUSICALS was born. Because it is run by writers we have the best interests of both writers and performers at heart. We want new musical theatre in the UK to grow and thrive. We want songs from new musicals to be sung at cabarets, auditions and in showers throughout the country.

And when you purchase music from NEW UK MUSICALS you can sing your lungs out safe in the knowledge that the money from your purchase will go directly to the writers. So that they can afford to buy coffee in order to keep writing new songs for you to perform!

Tickets: https://theotherpalace.co.uk/ new-uk-musicals/