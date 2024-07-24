News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

More Tickets Released For Top London Shows As Kids Week Campaign Begins

Tickets are available for selected performances from now until Friday 6 September.

By: Jul. 24, 2024
More Tickets Released For Top London Shows As Kids Week Campaign Begins Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Kids Week is running throughout the summer holidays with tickets available for selected performances from now until Friday 6 September. During Kids Week, a child aged 17 and under can see a show for free when accompanied by an adult paying full price, plus an additional two children can attend for half price – and there's no booking fees. Tickets are available at OfficialLondonTheatre.com

LATEST NEWS

Review: BANGERS, Arcola Theatre
Kerry Ellis Joins 101 DALMATIANS THE MUSICAL
PHANTOM, MISS SAIGON, and GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Come to Cinemas This Autumn
EDINBURGH 2024: NERINE SKINNER: THE EXORCISM OF LIZ TRUSS Q&A

With over 190,000 tickets available, families can experience the magic of theatre for less this summer. With top London shows like Beauty And The Beast, Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour, Brainiac Live, Charlie Cook's Favourite Book, Dreamworks' Shrek The Musical, Fantastically Great Women Who Changed The World, The Gruffalo, Guys & Dolls, Harry Potter And The Cursed Child, Horrible Histories – Terrible Tudors, Ministry Of Science Live, The Play That Goes Wrong, Sister Act, Wicked, The Wizard Of Oz & Zog And The Flying Doctors participating in the campaign, there's something for everyone to enjoy. 

 

Alongside the performances, a number of shows are offering ‘Kids Week Curtain Calls' where all Kids Week bookers in attendance for that performance can stay for a post-show Q&A. 

 

Emma De Souza, Kids Week founder and Executive Director (Audiences & Commercial) at the Society of London Theatre, said, “A trip to the theatre is something that everyone should be able to experience and enjoy. Since its conception in 1998, Kids Week has enabled nearly 2 million children and their families to see the best theatre that London has to offer, for an affordable price. More tickets get added throughout the campaign, so if you can be flexible with shows and dates you will not be disappointed. This summer is the perfect time to treat your family to an experience that will hopefully inspire a lifelong love of theatre.' 

List of available shows participating in Kids Week 2024 

  • The 13 Storey Treehouse 
  • The 39 Steps 
  • Back To The Future – The Musical 
  • Beauty And The Beast  
  • Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour 
  • Brainiac Live 
  • Charlie Cook's Favourite Book 
  • The Choir of Man 
  • The Comedy Of Errors 
  • Dreamworks' Shrek The Musical 
  • Errol's Garden 
  • Fangirls 
  • Fantastically Great Women Who Changed The World - The Musical 
  • Fireman Sam – The Great Camping Adventure 
  • Frankie Goes To Bollywood 
  • Fuerza Bruta: Aven 
  • The Gruffalo 
  • Guys & Dolls 
  • Hadestown 
  • Harry Potter And The Cursed Child 
  • Hello, Dolly! 
  • Horrible Histories - Terrible Tudors 
  • Kathy And Stella Solve A Murder! 
  • Kiss Me, Kate 
  • The Lion Inside 
  • Marie Curie 
  • Milkshake! Live On Holiday 
  • Ministry Of Science Live 
  • Les Misérables 
  • The Mousetrap 
  • Mrs Doubtfire 
  • Next To Normal 
  • Peanut Butter & Blueberries 
  • The Play That Goes Wrong 
  • Queenz: Live In London!  
  • Sam Wu Is NOT Afraid Of Ghosts 
  • Shifters 
  • Sister Act 
  • There's A Monster In Your Show 
  • The Tiger Who Came To Tea 
  • Tina – The Tina Turner Musical 
  • Tweedy's Massive Circus 
  • Two Strangers (Carry A Cake Across New York) 
  • Why Am I So Single? 
  • Wicked 
  • The Wizard Of Oz 
  • Your Lie In April 
  • Zog And The Flying Doctors 

Age recommendations and restrictions for participating shows will vary. Please check the show listings on OfficialLondonTheatre.com for more information. 




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos