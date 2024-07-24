More Tickets Released For Top London Shows As Kids Week Campaign Begins

Tickets are available for selected performances from now until Friday 6 September.
Kids Week is running throughout the summer holidays with tickets available for selected performances from now until Friday 6 September. During Kids Week, a child aged 17 and under can see a show for free when accompanied by an adult paying full price, plus an additional two children can attend for half price – and there's no booking fees. Tickets are available at OfficialLondonTheatre.com.
With over 190,000 tickets available, families can experience the magic of theatre for less this summer. With top London shows like Beauty And The Beast, Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour, Brainiac Live, Charlie Cook's Favourite Book, Dreamworks' Shrek The Musical, Fantastically Great Women Who Changed The World, The Gruffalo, Guys & Dolls, Harry Potter And The Cursed Child, Horrible Histories – Terrible Tudors, Ministry Of Science Live, The Play That Goes Wrong, Sister Act, Wicked, The Wizard Of Oz & Zog And The Flying Doctors participating in the campaign, there's something for everyone to enjoy.
Alongside the performances, a number of shows are offering ‘Kids Week Curtain Calls' where all Kids Week bookers in attendance for that performance can stay for a post-show Q&A.
Emma De Souza, Kids Week founder and Executive Director (Audiences & Commercial) at the Society of London Theatre, said, “A trip to the theatre is something that everyone should be able to experience and enjoy. Since its conception in 1998, Kids Week has enabled nearly 2 million children and their families to see the best theatre that London has to offer, for an affordable price. More tickets get added throughout the campaign, so if you can be flexible with shows and dates you will not be disappointed. This summer is the perfect time to treat your family to an experience that will hopefully inspire a lifelong love of theatre.'
Age recommendations and restrictions for participating shows will vary. Please check the show listings on OfficialLondonTheatre.com for more information.
