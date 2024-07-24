More Tickets Released For Top London Shows As Kids Week Campaign Begins

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Kids Week is running throughout the summer holidays with tickets available for selected performances from now until Friday 6 September. During Kids Week, a child aged 17 and under can see a show for free when accompanied by an adult paying full price, plus an additional two children can attend for half price – and there's no booking fees. Tickets are available at OfficialLondonTheatre.com.

With over 190,000 tickets available, families can experience the magic of theatre for less this summer. With top London shows like Beauty And The Beast, Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour, Brainiac Live, Charlie Cook's Favourite Book, Dreamworks' Shrek The Musical, Fantastically Great Women Who Changed The World, The Gruffalo, Guys & Dolls, Harry Potter And The Cursed Child, Horrible Histories – Terrible Tudors, Ministry Of Science Live, The Play That Goes Wrong, Sister Act, Wicked, The Wizard Of Oz & Zog And The Flying Doctors participating in the campaign, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

Alongside the performances, a number of shows are offering ‘Kids Week Curtain Calls' where all Kids Week bookers in attendance for that performance can stay for a post-show Q&A.

Emma De Souza, Kids Week founder and Executive Director (Audiences & Commercial) at the Society of London Theatre, said, “A trip to the theatre is something that everyone should be able to experience and enjoy. Since its conception in 1998, Kids Week has enabled nearly 2 million children and their families to see the best theatre that London has to offer, for an affordable price. More tickets get added throughout the campaign, so if you can be flexible with shows and dates you will not be disappointed. This summer is the perfect time to treat your family to an experience that will hopefully inspire a lifelong love of theatre.'

List of available shows participating in Kids Week 2024

The 13 Storey Treehouse

The 39 Steps

Back To The Future – The Musical

Beauty And The Beast

Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour

Brainiac Live

Charlie Cook's Favourite Book

The Choir of Man

The Comedy Of Errors

Dreamworks' Shrek The Musical

Errol's Garden

Fangirls

Fantastically Great Women Who Changed The World - The Musical

Fireman Sam – The Great Camping Adventure

Frankie Goes To Bollywood

Fuerza Bruta: Aven

The Gruffalo

Guys & Dolls

Hadestown

Harry Potter And The Cursed Child

Hello, Dolly!

Horrible Histories - Terrible Tudors

Kathy And Stella Solve A Murder!

Kiss Me, Kate

The Lion Inside

Marie Curie

Milkshake! Live On Holiday

Ministry Of Science Live

Les Misérables

The Mousetrap

Mrs Doubtfire

Next To Normal

Peanut Butter & Blueberries

The Play That Goes Wrong

Queenz: Live In London!

Sam Wu Is NOT Afraid Of Ghosts

Shifters

Sister Act

There's A Monster In Your Show

The Tiger Who Came To Tea

Tina – The Tina Turner Musical

Tweedy's Massive Circus

Two Strangers (Carry A Cake Across New York)

Why Am I So Single?

Wicked

The Wizard Of Oz

Your Lie In April

Zog And The Flying Doctors

Age recommendations and restrictions for participating shows will vary. Please check the show listings on OfficialLondonTheatre.com for more information.

