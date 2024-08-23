Mice Pies - A New Christmas Musical Set for Applecart Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Applecart Arts has announced the launch of Mice Pies, a new Christmas Musical where YOU help two cheeky mice bake the perfect mince pie for Santa! Expect singing, dancing, and a pinch of chaos! Will the Big Cheese get his treat, or will it all end in debrie? Come find out - fun for all sizes, mice included! The show runs from 11th - 29th December at Applecart Arts, 207 Plashet Grove, London E6 1BX. Tickets start at just £12.50 and are on a Pay-What-You-Can basis.

Artistic Director Peter Moreton said "We're thrilled to be continuing our strong festive family offering by creating a new musical for kids of all ages - big and small. Our continued presence in East Ham is such a huge benefit to the local area, and to London's emerging artistic community, we continue to champion diverse voices and seek for ways in which we can support emerging artists."

"This show will be a celebration of what it is to be big and small, quiet and naughty. Each performance will be relaxed, and we look forward to welcoming everyone following the success of both Jack and the Beanstalk and Robin Hood in our lovely theatre in Plashet Park"

Producer Will Alder said "We're really excited about turning our lovely theatre space into a mouse's heaven, and welcoming our small visitors with their giants to get involved with something truly festive! Come and join us for an interactive experience you won't forget"

Comments