Melody Thornton Will Play 'Rachel Marron' in the UK and Ireland Tour of THE BODYGUARD
The tour kicks off on Saturday 28 January.
Award-winning international smash hit musical THE BODYGUARD starring former Pussycat Doll Melody Thornton will tour the UK and Ireland opening at Glasgow King's Theatre on Saturday 28 January 2023. Further casting to be announced soon. www.thebodyguardmusical.com
Selling over 70 million albums as a member of one of the most celebrated girl groups of all time, The Pussycat Dolls, Melody Thornton is a multi-platinum Grammy-nominated artist. In 2020 she released her much-lauded debut solo EP, Lioness Eyes. Melody received rave reviews and audience acclaim for her performance as Rachel Marron when The Bodyguard toured China for six months. In 2018 she reached the final five in ITV's Dancing On Ice.
Former Secret Service agent turned bodyguard, Frank Farmer, is hired to protect superstar Rachel Marron from an unknown stalker. Each expects to be in charge; what they don't expect is to fall in love. A romantic thriller, THE BODYGUARD features a host of irresistible classics including Queen of the Night, So Emotional, One Moment in Time, Saving All My Love, Run to You, I Have Nothing, I Wanna Dance with Somebody and one of the biggest hit songs of all time - I Will Always Love You.
Based on Lawrence Kasdan's 1992 Oscar nominated Warner Bros. movie starring Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner, THE BODYGUARD, directed by Thea Sharrock with book by Oscar winning Alex Dinelaris, had its world premiere at the Adelphi Theatre in London's West End and was nominated for four Olivier Awards. A sell out 18 month UK and Ireland tour followed, before the show returned to the West End at the Dominion Theatre ahead of a second sell out tour of the UK and Ireland in 2018/19. To date, THE BODYGUARD has played to over 3.6 million people in 15 countries and 45 US cities. Countries include the Netherlands, Germany, South Korea, China, Canada, Italy, Australia, Spain, France, the US, Austria and Japan.
Tour Dates
Saturday 28 January - Saturday 4 February 2023
Glasgow King's Theatre
ON SALE NOW
Tuesday 7 February - Saturday 11 February 2023
Bradford Alhambra Theatre
ON SALE NOW
Monday 13 February - Saturday 18 February 2023
Sunderland Empire
ON SALE NOW
Monday 20 February - Saturday 25 February 2023
Edinburgh Playhouse
ON SALE NOW
Monday 27 February - Saturday 4 March 2023
Stoke Regent Theatre
ON SALE NOW
Monday 6 March - Saturday 11 March 2023
New Wimbledon Theatre
ON SALE NOW
Monday 20 March - Saturday 25 March 2023
Liverpool Empire
ON SALE NOW
Monday 27 March - Saturday 1 April 2023
Dartford Orchard Theatre
ON SALE NOW
Monday 3 April - Saturday 15 April 2023
Manchester Palace Theatre
ON SALE NOW
Monday 17 April - Saturday 22 April 2023
Leicester Curve Theatre
ON SALE NOW
Monday 24 April - Saturday 29 April 2023
Cardiff Wales Millennium Centre
www.walesmillenniumcentre.co.uk
ON SALE NOW
Tuesday 2 May - Saturday 6 May 2023
Aberdeen His Majesty's Theatre
ON SALE NOW
Monday 8 May - Saturday 13 May 2023
Wolverhampton Grand Theatre
ON SALE SOON
Monday 15 May - Saturday 20 May 2023
Bromley Churchill Theatre
ON SALE SOON
Monday 22 May - Saturday 27 May 2023
Southend Cliffs Pavilion
ON SALE SOON
Monday 29 May - Saturday 3 June 2023
Milton Keynes Theatre
ON SALE NOW
Monday 12 June - Saturday 17 June 2023
Leeds Grand Theatre
ON SALE SOON
Monday 19 June - Saturday 24 June 2023
Llandudno Venue Cymru
ON SALE SOON
Monday 26 June - Saturday 1 July 2023
Plymouth Theatre Royal
ON SALE SOON
Monday 17 July - Saturday 22 July 2023
Bristol Hippodrome
ON SALE NOW