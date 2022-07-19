Melody Thornton Will Play 'Rachel Marron' in the UK and Ireland Tour of THE BODYGUARD

Award-winning international smash hit musical THE BODYGUARD starring former Pussycat Doll Melody Thornton will tour the UK and Ireland opening at Glasgow King's Theatre on Saturday 28 January 2023. Further casting to be announced soon. www.thebodyguardmusical.com

Selling over 70 million albums as a member of one of the most celebrated girl groups of all time, The Pussycat Dolls, Melody Thornton is a multi-platinum Grammy-nominated artist. In 2020 she released her much-lauded debut solo EP, Lioness Eyes. Melody received rave reviews and audience acclaim for her performance as Rachel Marron when The Bodyguard toured China for six months. In 2018 she reached the final five in ITV's Dancing On Ice.

Former Secret Service agent turned bodyguard, Frank Farmer, is hired to protect superstar Rachel Marron from an unknown stalker. Each expects to be in charge; what they don't expect is to fall in love. A romantic thriller, THE BODYGUARD features a host of irresistible classics including Queen of the Night, So Emotional, One Moment in Time, Saving All My Love, Run to You, I Have Nothing, I Wanna Dance with Somebody and one of the biggest hit songs of all time - I Will Always Love You.

Based on Lawrence Kasdan's 1992 Oscar nominated Warner Bros. movie starring Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner, THE BODYGUARD, directed by Thea Sharrock with book by Oscar winning Alex Dinelaris, had its world premiere at the Adelphi Theatre in London's West End and was nominated for four Olivier Awards. A sell out 18 month UK and Ireland tour followed, before the show returned to the West End at the Dominion Theatre ahead of a second sell out tour of the UK and Ireland in 2018/19. To date, THE BODYGUARD has played to over 3.6 million people in 15 countries and 45 US cities. Countries include the Netherlands, Germany, South Korea, China, Canada, Italy, Australia, Spain, France, the US, Austria and Japan.

Tour Dates

Saturday 28 January - Saturday 4 February 2023

Glasgow King's Theatre

www.kingstheatre.co.uk

ON SALE NOW

Tuesday 7 February - Saturday 11 February 2023

Bradford Alhambra Theatre

www.alhambratheatre.co.uk

ON SALE NOW

Monday 13 February - Saturday 18 February 2023

Sunderland Empire

www.sunderlandempire.co.uk

ON SALE NOW

Monday 20 February - Saturday 25 February 2023

Edinburgh Playhouse

www.edinburghplayhouse.co.uk

ON SALE NOW

Monday 27 February - Saturday 4 March 2023

Stoke Regent Theatre

www.regenttheatre.co.uk

ON SALE NOW

Monday 6 March - Saturday 11 March 2023

New Wimbledon Theatre

www.newwimbledontheatre.co.uk

ON SALE NOW

Monday 20 March - Saturday 25 March 2023

Liverpool Empire

www.liverpoolempire.com

ON SALE NOW

Monday 27 March - Saturday 1 April 2023

Dartford Orchard Theatre

www.orchardtheatre.co.uk

ON SALE NOW

Monday 3 April - Saturday 15 April 2023

Manchester Palace Theatre

www.palacetheatre.co.uk

ON SALE NOW

Monday 17 April - Saturday 22 April 2023

Leicester Curve Theatre

www.curvetheatre.co.uk

ON SALE NOW

Monday 24 April - Saturday 29 April 2023

Cardiff Wales Millennium Centre

www.walesmillenniumcentre.co.uk

ON SALE NOW

Tuesday 2 May - Saturday 6 May 2023

Aberdeen His Majesty's Theatre

www.aberdeentheatres.co.uk

ON SALE NOW

Monday 8 May - Saturday 13 May 2023

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

www.grandtheatre.co.uk

ON SALE SOON

Monday 15 May - Saturday 20 May 2023

Bromley Churchill Theatre

www.churchilltheatre.co.uk

ON SALE SOON

Monday 22 May - Saturday 27 May 2023

Southend Cliffs Pavilion

www.cliffspavilion.co.uk

ON SALE SOON

Monday 29 May - Saturday 3 June 2023

Milton Keynes Theatre

www.miltonkeynestheatre.co.uk

ON SALE NOW

Monday 12 June - Saturday 17 June 2023

Leeds Grand Theatre

www.leedsgrandtheatre.com

ON SALE SOON

Monday 19 June - Saturday 24 June 2023

Llandudno Venue Cymru

www.venuecymru.co.uk

ON SALE SOON

Monday 26 June - Saturday 1 July 2023

Plymouth Theatre Royal

www.theatreroyal.co.uk

ON SALE SOON

Monday 17 July - Saturday 22 July 2023

Bristol Hippodrome

www.bristolhippodrome.co.uk

ON SALE NOW