McNicol Ballet Collective Returns With DEVOTIONS On Tour in June

Following the success of McNicol Ballet Collective's debut programme in 2021 the innovative dance company returns this summer with Devotions, a triple bill of virtuosic dance work choreographed by Andrew McNicol. Devotions tours to the Royal Opera House's Linbury Theatre (10 June) as part of the Next Generation Festival, The Stanley & Audrey Burton Theatre, Leeds (17 June) and Hull New Theatre (23 & 24 June).

Devotions features the world premiere of Moonbend set to a score by visionary pop artist Perfume Genius. Featuring costumes by British designer Louise Flanagan, this new work demonstrates McNicol Ballet Collective's passion for the connection between movement and music.

Also included in the programme is Of Silence, an exploration of hope and belonging inspired by the music of Latvian composer PÄ“teris Vasks. Plus, an extended version of the company's 2021 creation Bates Beats an exuberant and energetic work that showcases the strength and artistry of the dancers, set to music by Mason Bates.

Dancers with McNicol Ballet Collective include Kristen McGarrity, a former dancer with Birmingham Royal Ballet and lead in Christopher Wheeldon's An American in Paris, Winnie Dias, a former dancer with Hamburg Ballet, Casey Nokomis who has danced with Viviana Durante Company and Vienna Festival Ballet, identical twins Laurie McSherry-Gray and Josh McSherry-Gray, former members of Royal Ballet Flanders and English National Ballet respectively and Shevelle Dynott, former dancer with English National Ballet.

This season, McNicol Ballet Collective has also welcomed recent graduates Rin Ishikawa and Joshua Fickling as part of its Apprentice Dancer programme, giving talented young dancers the opportunity to work as a professional dancer in a touring company. Full casting for Devotions will be announced in spring.

As well as presenting Devotions, McNicol Ballet Collective also delivers its third Unbound Dance Day in Andrew's hometown of Hull on 21 May. Unbound sees the company lead a series of dance workshops and masterclasses for local young dancers, inspired by works in its repertoire.

Founded by Artistic Director and choreographer Andrew McNicol, McNicol Ballet Collective unites artists from a range of disciplines to create adventurous new work for both stage and screen. Devotions follows the company's long-awaited debut programme, Awakenings, that premiered to critical acclaim in 2021. Andrew's long-term vision for the Collective is to create an enduring and distinct repertoire that will excite audiences, empower artists, and continue to push the art form forward.

Tour Dates

The Linbury Theatre, the Royal Opera House

Saturday 10 June 2023

Performances at 2.30pm and 7.45pm

Tickets on sale 13 April 2023

www.roh.org.uk

Part of the Next Generation Festival

Stanley & Audrey Burton Theatre, Leeds

Wednesday 21 June 2023

Performance at 7.30pm

Tickets: Â£22

www.northernballet.com

Hull New Theatre

Friday 23 & Saturday 24 June 2023

Performances at 7.30pm (matinee at 2.30pm)

Tickets on sale shortly

www.hulltheatres.co.uk