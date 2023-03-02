Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

McNicol Ballet Collective Returns With DEVOTIONS On Tour in June

Performances run 10 - 24 June 2023.

Mar. 02, 2023 Â 

McNicol Ballet Collective Returns With DEVOTIONS On Tour in June

Following the success of McNicol Ballet Collective's debut programme in 2021 the innovative dance company returns this summer with Devotions, a triple bill of virtuosic dance work choreographed by Andrew McNicol. Devotions tours to the Royal Opera House's Linbury Theatre (10 June) as part of the Next Generation Festival, The Stanley & Audrey Burton Theatre, Leeds (17 June) and Hull New Theatre (23 & 24 June).

Devotions features the world premiere of Moonbend set to a score by visionary pop artist Perfume Genius. Featuring costumes by British designer Louise Flanagan, this new work demonstrates McNicol Ballet Collective's passion for the connection between movement and music.

Also included in the programme is Of Silence, an exploration of hope and belonging inspired by the music of Latvian composer PÄ“teris Vasks. Plus, an extended version of the company's 2021 creation Bates Beats an exuberant and energetic work that showcases the strength and artistry of the dancers, set to music by Mason Bates.

Dancers with McNicol Ballet Collective include Kristen McGarrity, a former dancer with Birmingham Royal Ballet and lead in Christopher Wheeldon's An American in Paris, Winnie Dias, a former dancer with Hamburg Ballet, Casey Nokomis who has danced with Viviana Durante Company and Vienna Festival Ballet, identical twins Laurie McSherry-Gray and Josh McSherry-Gray, former members of Royal Ballet Flanders and English National Ballet respectively and Shevelle Dynott, former dancer with English National Ballet.

This season, McNicol Ballet Collective has also welcomed recent graduates Rin Ishikawa and Joshua Fickling as part of its Apprentice Dancer programme, giving talented young dancers the opportunity to work as a professional dancer in a touring company. Full casting for Devotions will be announced in spring.

As well as presenting Devotions, McNicol Ballet Collective also delivers its third Unbound Dance Day in Andrew's hometown of Hull on 21 May. Unbound sees the company lead a series of dance workshops and masterclasses for local young dancers, inspired by works in its repertoire.

Founded by Artistic Director and choreographer Andrew McNicol, McNicol Ballet Collective unites artists from a range of disciplines to create adventurous new work for both stage and screen. Devotions follows the company's long-awaited debut programme, Awakenings, that premiered to critical acclaim in 2021. Andrew's long-term vision for the Collective is to create an enduring and distinct repertoire that will excite audiences, empower artists, and continue to push the art form forward.

Tour Dates

The Linbury Theatre, the Royal Opera House

Saturday 10 June 2023

Performances at 2.30pm and 7.45pm

Tickets on sale 13 April 2023

www.roh.org.uk

Part of the Next Generation Festival

Stanley & Audrey Burton Theatre, Leeds

Wednesday 21 June 2023

Performance at 7.30pm

Tickets: Â£22

www.northernballet.com

Hull New Theatre

Friday 23 & Saturday 24 June 2023

Performances at 7.30pm (matinee at 2.30pm)

Tickets on sale shortly

www.hulltheatres.co.uk




Cast Announced For Birmingham Stage Companys Tour of TERRIBLE THAMES Photo
Cast Announced For Birmingham Stage Company's Tour of TERRIBLE THAMES
Birmingham Stage Company has announced the cast coming aboard the Terrible Thames. This is a unique immersive theatrical tour taking in prime historical locations such as The Tower of London, Parliament, Shakespeare's Globe, and the Golden Hinde.
Kate Wasserberg Appointed as Theatr Clwyds New Artistic Director Photo
Kate Wasserberg Appointed as Theatr Clwyd's New Artistic Director
Theatr Clwyd has announced that their new Artistic Director will be Kate Wasserberg. A hugely experienced and respected director, Wasserberg was Artistic Director of both new writing company Stockroom and Cardiff's The Other Room and has directed major productions that have toured nationally and internationally.
Tilted Wig Presents York Theatre Royals AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS, February â€“ July Photo
Tilted Wig Presents York Theatre Royal's AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS, February â€“ July 2023
Tilted Wig (Murder, Margaret and Me; Lady Chatterley's Lover; The Picture of Dorian Gray) are heading on tour with York Theatre Royal's Around the World in 80 Days.Â  This exciting adventure, adapted from Jules Verne's iconic story, is touring the UK from February â€“ July 2023.
Review: STEEL MAGNOLIAS, Theatre Royal Brighton Photo
Review: STEEL MAGNOLIAS, Theatre Royal Brighton
If youâ€™re looking for a wholesome yet hilarious evening out supporting your local theatre, look no further than the UK Tour of Steel Magnolias, which this week hit the Theatre Royal Brighton for its latest stop on tour.

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: Inside Opening Night of OKLAHOMA! West End Transfer at Wyndham's TheatrePhotos: Inside Opening Night of OKLAHOMA! West End Transfer at Wyndham's Theatre
March 1, 2023

Check out photos from opening night of Oklahoma! in the West End!
BLACK AND GIFTED - a New Exhibition of Material From the Riverside Studios Archive to Run This SpringBLACK AND GIFTED - a New Exhibition of Material From the Riverside Studios Archive to Run This Spring
March 1, 2023

BLACK AND GIFTED is the first large-scale exhibition of material from Riversideâ€™s archive collection, curated by Creative Associate Reuben Esson-Parkes, running from Monday 13 March - Sunday 16 April.
BETTY BLUE EYES Will Get First London Revival at the Union Theatre This MonthBETTY BLUE EYES Will Get First London Revival at the Union Theatre This Month
March 1, 2023

'Betty Blue Eyes' is an utterly British musical, full of eccentric characters.
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For BONNIE & CLYDE THE MUSICAL at the Garrick TheatrePhotos: Inside Rehearsal For BONNIE & CLYDE THE MUSICAL at the Garrick Theatre
March 1, 2023

All new rehearsal images have been released of the Whatâ€™s On Stage Award-WinningÂ BONNIE & CLYDE THE MUSICALÂ which begins performancesÂ atÂ The Garrick TheatreÂ on Saturday 4 March.
Sir Ian McKellen and John Bishop Awarded Seats in the Wolverhampton Grand Theatre AuditoriumSir Ian McKellen and John Bishop Awarded Seats in the Wolverhampton Grand Theatre Auditorium
March 1, 2023

Sir Ian McKellen and John Bishop have been presented with seat plaques in Wolverhampton Grand Theatre's auditorium following a triumphant run of the pantomime, Mother Goose, which played from 22 â€“ 26 February 2023 - securing their place in the Grand Theatre history books.
share