Matt Willis to Discuss Memoir Debut at Kit Kat Club

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Join BRIT award winner, actor, presenter and celebrated Emcee in Cabaret, Matt Willis, as he returns to the Kit Kat Club for an intimate one-night-only event at 5.00pm on Sunday 4 October. Matt will be in conversation with award-winning journalist and Sunday Times bestselling author Bryony Gordon, marking the release of his debut memoir, Mending: Busted, Breaking and Getting Better, a personal and universal story of rock bottom, recovery and how to get there.

Mending: Busted, Breaking and Getting Better is Willis’ debut memoir, sharing his story from a vulnerable start on a Surrey council estate, via stage school and finding his tribe, through relationships (good and bad), parenthood, huge success, rock bottom, to finally finding a way back to who he truly is. But it's not your typical memoir. It's also a story of how to recover: a roadmap of resilience and hope that shows that it's not being fixed that's the goal, it's mending.

Join Matt in the Kit Kat Club for a night of honesty, hope and healing. Be amongst the very first to hear his story first, live and in his own words.

Bryony Gordon is an award-winning journalist, author and mental health campaigner. Currently, Bryony writes a weekly Daily Mail column, having previously written for the Telegraph for 24 years. In May 2025, Bryony was awarded Tabloid Columnist of the Year at the Press Awards. Bryony has penned six Sunday Times Bestselling books, two of which were #1 Sunday Times Bestsellers: “Mad Girl” and “You Got This”. She regularly features as a panellist on ITV’s Lorraine and This Morning. Additionally, Bryony hosted 2 top podcasts, The Life of Bryony and Mad World, which included an interview with Prince Harry.

In 2017, she won the Mind Making A Difference Award for her work in changing the perception of mental health in the media. In 2019 she was made Mental Health Advocate of the Year at the Stylist Remarkable Women Awards. In 2020 she won the Journalist's Charity Special Award for her writing about mental health, and in 2023 she was given the President's Medal by the Royal College of Psychiatrists. For the last decade, Bryony was at the helm of the peer support group she founded, Mental Health Mates. Bryony regularly campaigns for body positivity and has run the London Marathon, three times in her underwear. Most recently, Bryony has enjoyed sharing her fiercely funny and first novel, People Pleaser

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 36 Days 15 Hrs 58 Min 30 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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