News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Martin Shaw Will Lead A MAN FOR ALL SEASONS at Theatre Royal Bath Ahead of UK Tour

The production will be staged at Theatre Royal Bath from 16 – 25 January 2025, prior to a national tour to announced.

By: Aug. 05, 2024
Martin Shaw Will Lead A MAN FOR ALL SEASONS at Theatre Royal Bath Ahead of UK Tour Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Robert Bolt’s award-winning play, THE MAN FOR ALL SEASONS, will be staged at Theatre Royal Bath from 16 – 25 January 2025, prior to a national tour to announced.

LATEST NEWS

Show of the Month: Save Up to 43% on Tickets to KISS ME, KATE at the Barbican Theatre
Show of the Week: Save Up to 42% on Tickets to SWAN LAKE at the London Coliseum
Lily Collins and Álvaro Morte Will Make West End Debuts in UK Premiere of BARCELONA
Video: DEATH OF ENGLAND at @sohoplace Releases New Trailer

Martin Shaw stars as Sir Thomas More – scholar, ambassador, Lord Chancellor and friend to King Henry VIII. Above all, he is a man of integrity, loved by the common people and his own family. 

When Henry demands a divorce from Catherine of Aragon, clearing the way for him to marry Anne Boleyn, the staunchly Catholic Thomas is forced to choose between his loyalty and his own conscience, committing an incredible act of defiance for which he eventually pays the ultimate price…

One of the UK’s best-loved actors on stage and screen, Martin Shaw is known to millions for his television roles in Judge John Deed, Inspector George Gently and The Professionals. His recent West End stage appearances include Hobson’s Choice, The Best Man and Twelve Angry Men.

THE MAN FOR ALL SEASONS will be directed by Jonathan Church’s whose credits include a ten-year period as artistic director of Chichester Festival Theatre. He last directed Martin Shaw in the acclaimed West End transfer of Hobson’s Choice.

Further cast, creative team and tour venues still to be announced.




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos