Martin Shaw Will Lead A MAN FOR ALL SEASONS at Theatre Royal Bath Ahead of UK Tour

Robert Bolt’s award-winning play, THE MAN FOR ALL SEASONS, will be staged at Theatre Royal Bath from 16 – 25 January 2025, prior to a national tour to announced.

Martin Shaw stars as Sir Thomas More – scholar, ambassador, Lord Chancellor and friend to King Henry VIII. Above all, he is a man of integrity, loved by the common people and his own family.

When Henry demands a divorce from Catherine of Aragon, clearing the way for him to marry Anne Boleyn, the staunchly Catholic Thomas is forced to choose between his loyalty and his own conscience, committing an incredible act of defiance for which he eventually pays the ultimate price…

One of the UK’s best-loved actors on stage and screen, Martin Shaw is known to millions for his television roles in Judge John Deed, Inspector George Gently and The Professionals. His recent West End stage appearances include Hobson’s Choice, The Best Man and Twelve Angry Men.

THE MAN FOR ALL SEASONS will be directed by Jonathan Church’s whose credits include a ten-year period as artistic director of Chichester Festival Theatre. He last directed Martin Shaw in the acclaimed West End transfer of Hobson’s Choice.

Further cast, creative team and tour venues still to be announced.

