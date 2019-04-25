MUSICALITY - STARS FROM THE WEST END Announced Live At The Pheasantry, Chelsea

Apr. 25, 2019  

MUSICALITY - STARS FROM THE WEST END Announced Live At The Pheasantry, ChelseaWest End star, Harry Kit Lee (Little Shop of Horrors. Hair - The Musical, Wales Millennium Centre) and a host of Musical Theatre & recording artistes join forces for an unforgettable night of song.

Featuring crossover soprano, Claire Delaney (Royal Albert Hall, Alan Menken, House of Broadway), Adam Robert Lewis (The Phantom of the Opera - West End, Royal Albert Hall, Wales Millennium Centre).

Also very special guest, Richard Hadfield - Hadfield has performed all across the world after winning Britain's Got Talent as part of the vocal harmony group, Collabro, in 2014. This has allowed him to perform on critically acclaimed stages such as The O2, Tokyo's Blue Note, Royal Albert Hall, Ronnie Scott's, Palladium, and many more.

Richard is thrilled to be joining some top class artists at a cherished venue. With Musical Direction by Toby Nelms (Royal Albert Hall, Phoenix, Royal College of Music) & songs from 'West Side Story', 'The Phantom of the Opera' and 'Miss Saigon', this is an unforgettable night that's not to be missed.

Live at The Pheasantry, Chelsea - Pizza Express Live Sunday 4th August 2019, 8.30pm. Tickets from https://www.pizzaexpresslive.com/whats-on/musicality-stars-from-the-west-end



