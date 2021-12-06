Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
MOULIN ROUGE THE MUSICAL
MOULIN ROUGE! Will Bring in US Performer to Cover Cast Members Who Contracted COVID-19

There have been at least seven cases confirmed with the cast and crew.

Dec. 6, 2021  
The West End production of Moulin Rouge! will fly in a performer from theUS to cover roles played by cast members who have contracted Covid-19, The Stage reports.

This comes after the musical was forced to cancel performances last weekend, when a number of cast members tested positive for Covid-19. More performances were cancelled this week, including the show's press night, which was set for December 8.

There have been at least seven cases confirmed with the cast and crew. In addition to the US performer (who is currently unnamed), the company is rehearsing more understudies to cover the affected roles.

Last week, new isolation rules were set in place, stating that anyone who comes in contact of a case of the Omicron variant must isolate regardless of vaccination status. It has not been confirmed if the Moulin Rouge! performers tested positive for Omicron.

