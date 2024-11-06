MATTHEW BOURNE'S SWAN LAKE Sets Full UK and Ireland Tour Dates

The tour will visit 19 venues across 29 weeks, the most touring weeks of any dance company in the UK.
Full UK and Ireland tour dates have been announced for Matthew Bourne's Swan Lake, as it returns for its 30th anniversary with a 2024-25 tour, visiting 19 venues across 29 weeks, the most touring weeks of any dance company in the UK.
Matthew Bourne's Swan Lake begins at Theatre Royal Plymouth from 11 November until 16 November before visiting The Lowry, Salford from 19 November until 30 November, ahead of the 8-week annual Christmas season at Sadler's Wells from 3 December 2024 to 26 January 2025, marking New Adventures' 22nd consecutive Christmas season at the venue.
In 2025, the production will tour to Aberdeen, Sheffield and Dublin, as well the previously announced Birmingham, Nottingham, Liverpool, Bristol, Southampton, Norwich, Newcastle, Edinburgh, Milton Keynes, Cardiff, Canterbury, Bradford and Glasgow. Full tour listings below.
This groundbreaking production of Tchaikovsky's masterpiece caused a sensation when it premiered almost 30 years ago and has since become the most successful dance theatre production of all time. In celebration of that ongoing impact, Matthew Bourne's Swan Lake will take flight once more in this major revival, as the next generation of dancers brings it to new audiences across the UK.
Making their debuts as The Swan/The Stranger are rising New Adventures stars, Harrison Dowzell, Jackson Fisch and Rory Macleod, alongside James Lovell, Leonardo McCorkindale and Stephen Murray as The Prince, Nicole Kabera and Ashley Shaw as The Queen, Katrina Lyndon as The Queen and the Girlfriend, and Bryony Wood as the Girlfriend.
The company is completed by Matthew Amos, Benjamin Barlow Bazeley, Alistair Beattie, Ben Brown, Carla Contini, Jade Copas, Anna-Maria de Freitas, Perreira de Jesus Franque, Jamie Duncan-Campbell, Alexander Fadayiro, Savannah Ffrench, Cameron Flynn, Louis Fukuhara, Louis Harris, Kurumi Kamayachi, Sebastien Kapps, Aristide Lyons, Callum Mann, Eleanor McGrath, Jarrod McWilliams, Maisie Mwebe, Mukeni Nel, Eve Ngbokota, George-Murray Nightingale, Harry Ondrak-Wright, Barnaby Quarendon, Molly Shaw-Downie, Nikolas Shikkis, Xavier Andriambolanoro Sotiya, Tom Standing and Christina Walters.
Thrilling, bold, witty and emotive, this genre-defining event is still best known for replacing the female corps-de-ballet with a menacing male ensemble, which shattered convention, turning tradition on its head.
First staged at Sadler's Wells in London in 1995, Matthew Bourne's Swan Lake took the dance theatre world by storm becoming the longest running full-length dance classic in the West End and on Broadway. It has since been performed across the globe, collecting over thirty international accolades including the Olivier Award for Best New Dance Production and three Tony Awards for Best Director of a Musical, Best Choreography and Best Costume Design.
Matthew Bourne's Swan Lake is directed and choreographed by Matthew Bourne, with set and costume design by Lez Brotherston, lighting design by Paule Constable, video and projection design by Duncan McLean, and sound design by Ken Hampton.
Monday 11 – Saturday 16 November 2024
Theatre Royal Plymouth
On Sale Now
Tuesday 19 – Saturday 30 November 2024
The Lowry, Salford
On Sale Now
Tuesday 3 December 2024 – Sunday 26 January 2025
Sadler's Wells, London
On Sale Now
Thursday 6 – Saturday 15 February 2025
Birmingham Hippodrome
On Sale Now
Tuesday 18 – Saturday 22 February 2025
Theatre Royal, Nottingham
On Sale Now
Tuesday 25 February – Saturday 1 March 2025
Liverpool Empire
Www.atgtickets.com/venues/liverpool-empire/
On Sale Now
Tuesday 4 – Saturday 8 March 2025
Bristol Hippodrome
Www.atgtickets.com/venues/bristol-hippodrome/
On Sale Now
Tuesday 11 – Saturday 15 March 2025
Mayflower Theatre, Southampton
On Sale Now
Tuesday 18 – Saturday 22 March 2025
Norwich Theatre Royal
On Sale Now
Tuesday 25 March – Saturday 5 April 2025
Newcastle Theatre Royal
On Sale Now
Tuesday 8 – Saturday 12 April 2025
Festival Theatre, Edinburgh
On Sale Now
Tuesday 15 – Saturday 19 April 2025
Milton Keynes Theatre
Www.atgtickets.com/venues/milton-keynes-theatre/
On Sale Now
Tuesday 22 – Saturday 26 April 2025
Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff
On Sale Soon
Tuesday 29 April – Saturday 3 May 2025
The Marlowe, Canterbury
On Sale Now
Tuesday 6 – Saturday 10 May
Alhambra Theatre, Bradford
Https://www.bradford-theatres.co.uk/alhambra-theatre
On Sale Now
Tuesday 13 – Saturday 17 May
Sheffield Lyceum
Https://www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk/whats-on/lyceum
On Sale Soon
Tuesday 20 – Saturday 24 May
Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, Dublin
Https://www.bordgaisenergytheatre.ie/
On Sale Soon
Wednesday 28 – Saturday 31 May
His Majesty's Theatre, Aberdeen
Https://www.aberdeenperformingarts.com/his-majestys-theatre/
On Sale Now
Monday 2 – Saturday 7 June 2025
Theatre Royal Glasgow
Https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-glasgow/
On Sale Soon
