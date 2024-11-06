MATTHEW BOURNE'S SWAN LAKE Sets Full UK and Ireland Tour Dates

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Full UK and Ireland tour dates have been announced for Matthew Bourne's Swan Lake, as it returns for its 30th anniversary with a 2024-25 tour, visiting 19 venues across 29 weeks, the most touring weeks of any dance company in the UK.

Matthew Bourne's Swan Lake begins at Theatre Royal Plymouth from 11 November until 16 November before visiting The Lowry, Salford from 19 November until 30 November, ahead of the 8-week annual Christmas season at Sadler's Wells from 3 December 2024 to 26 January 2025, marking New Adventures' 22nd consecutive Christmas season at the venue.

In 2025, the production will tour to Aberdeen, Sheffield and Dublin, as well the previously announced Birmingham, Nottingham, Liverpool, Bristol, Southampton, Norwich, Newcastle, Edinburgh, Milton Keynes, Cardiff, Canterbury, Bradford and Glasgow. Full tour listings below.

This groundbreaking production of Tchaikovsky's masterpiece caused a sensation when it premiered almost 30 years ago and has since become the most successful dance theatre production of all time. In celebration of that ongoing impact, Matthew Bourne's Swan Lake will take flight once more in this major revival, as the next generation of dancers brings it to new audiences across the UK.

Making their debuts as The Swan/The Stranger are rising New Adventures stars, Harrison Dowzell, Jackson Fisch and Rory Macleod, alongside James Lovell, Leonardo McCorkindale and Stephen Murray as The Prince, Nicole Kabera and Ashley Shaw as The Queen, Katrina Lyndon as The Queen and the Girlfriend, and Bryony Wood as the Girlfriend.

The company is completed by Matthew Amos, Benjamin Barlow Bazeley, Alistair Beattie, Ben Brown, Carla Contini, Jade Copas, Anna-Maria de Freitas, Perreira de Jesus Franque, Jamie Duncan-Campbell, Alexander Fadayiro, Savannah Ffrench, Cameron Flynn, Louis Fukuhara, Louis Harris, Kurumi Kamayachi, Sebastien Kapps, Aristide Lyons, Callum Mann, Eleanor McGrath, Jarrod McWilliams, Maisie Mwebe, Mukeni Nel, Eve Ngbokota, George-Murray Nightingale, Harry Ondrak-Wright, Barnaby Quarendon, Molly Shaw-Downie, Nikolas Shikkis, Xavier Andriambolanoro Sotiya, Tom Standing and Christina Walters.

Thrilling, bold, witty and emotive, this genre-defining event is still best known for replacing the female corps-de-ballet with a menacing male ensemble, which shattered convention, turning tradition on its head.



First staged at Sadler's Wells in London in 1995, Matthew Bourne's Swan Lake took the dance theatre world by storm becoming the longest running full-length dance classic in the West End and on Broadway. It has since been performed across the globe, collecting over thirty international accolades including the Olivier Award for Best New Dance Production and three Tony Awards for Best Director of a Musical, Best Choreography and Best Costume Design.

Matthew Bourne's Swan Lake is directed and choreographed by Matthew Bourne, with set and costume design by Lez Brotherston, lighting design by Paule Constable, video and projection design by Duncan McLean, and sound design by Ken Hampton.

Tour Dates

Monday 11 – Saturday 16 November 2024

Theatre Royal Plymouth

Www.theatreroyal.com

On Sale Now

Tuesday 19 – Saturday 30 November 2024

The Lowry, Salford

Www.thelowry.com

On Sale Now

Tuesday 3 December 2024 – Sunday 26 January 2025

Sadler's Wells, London

Www.sadlerswells.com

On Sale Now

Thursday 6 – Saturday 15 February 2025

Birmingham Hippodrome

Www.birminghamhippodrome.com

On Sale Now

Tuesday 18 – Saturday 22 February 2025

Theatre Royal, Nottingham

Https://trch.co.uk/

On Sale Now

Tuesday 25 February – Saturday 1 March 2025

Liverpool Empire

Www.atgtickets.com/venues/liverpool-empire/

On Sale Now

Tuesday 4 – Saturday 8 March 2025

Bristol Hippodrome

Www.atgtickets.com/venues/bristol-hippodrome/

On Sale Now

Tuesday 11 – Saturday 15 March 2025

Mayflower Theatre, Southampton

Www.mayflower.org.uk/

On Sale Now

Tuesday 18 – Saturday 22 March 2025

Norwich Theatre Royal

Https://norwichtheatre.org/

On Sale Now

Tuesday 25 March – Saturday 5 April 2025

Newcastle Theatre Royal

Www.theatreroyal.co.uk/

On Sale Now

Tuesday 8 – Saturday 12 April 2025

Festival Theatre, Edinburgh

Www.capitaltheatres.com/

On Sale Now

Tuesday 15 – Saturday 19 April 2025

Milton Keynes Theatre

Www.atgtickets.com/venues/milton-keynes-theatre/

On Sale Now

Tuesday 22 – Saturday 26 April 2025

Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff

Https://www.wmc.org.uk/en

On Sale Soon

Tuesday 29 April – Saturday 3 May 2025

The Marlowe, Canterbury

Https://marlowetheatre.com/

On Sale Now

Tuesday 6 – Saturday 10 May

Alhambra Theatre, Bradford

Https://www.bradford-theatres.co.uk/alhambra-theatre

On Sale Now

Tuesday 13 – Saturday 17 May

Sheffield Lyceum

Https://www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk/whats-on/lyceum

On Sale Soon

Tuesday 20 – Saturday 24 May

Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, Dublin

Https://www.bordgaisenergytheatre.ie/

On Sale Soon

Wednesday 28 – Saturday 31 May

His Majesty's Theatre, Aberdeen

Https://www.aberdeenperformingarts.com/his-majestys-theatre/

On Sale Now

Monday 2 – Saturday 7 June 2025

Theatre Royal Glasgow

Https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-glasgow/

On Sale Soon

