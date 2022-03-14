MATILDA THE MUSICAL Extends Booking Period And Announces A Relaxed Performance and New Children's Cast

The Royal Shakespeare Company's Matilda The Musical has confirmed an extension to the booking period to Sunday 28 May 2023 with tickets for the new dates now on sale at www.matildathemusical.com. Also announced today, a relaxed performance will take place on Sunday 19 June 2022 at 3pm offering full access to the theatre for people with autism and learning disabilities and their families. This follows the sold-out success of the six previous relaxed performances of Matilda The Musical.

The relaxed performance provides a comfortable environment for everyone, with elements of the production adapted to reduce anxiety and stress, including adjustments to lighting and sound levels to soften their impact. The ambience of the auditorium and theatre 'rules' will be relaxed, with everyone free to make noise and move around without restriction. Designated 'chill-out' areas outside the auditorium will provide soft seating and activities for those who need to take a break. The production will also be captioned and audio-described with an accompanying touch tour. All theatre staff, crew and company members also receive specialist training to anticipate a wider range of different audience needs.

Tickets for the relaxed performance are at the reduced rate of £15.00, £25.00, £35.00 and £45.00, bookable online at http://uk.matildathemusical.com/tickets/accessibility/ or via telephone (020 3925 2998) with LW Theatres where trained staff are available to speak to bookers to ensure their specific needs are considered when allocating seats. All bookers will be sent a visual story to help familiarise themselves with the plot, characters and setting before arrival. Detailed event and transport information is available from http://uk.matildathemusical.com/tickets/accessibility/.

The twentieth children's cast for Matilda The Musical has also today been announced. Rehearsals are currently underway, with first performances from 22 March. The young performers in the company are now: Hari Aggarwal, Aydin Ahmed, Thommy Bailey Vine, Tilly-Raye Bayer, Sienna Clarke, Kylan Denis, Drew Edwards, Robyn Elwell, Rory Finnegan, Alexander Fitzgerald, Rosie Gell-Marquez, Rudy Gibson, Isla Gie, Beth Gilmour, Gracie Hodson-Prior, Rafferty Ison, Isabella Jonsson, Darcy Kelly, Maisie Mardle, Joshua Moabi, Keanna-Skye O'Quinn, Bella Perdoni, Chancé Quaye, Scarlett Jayne Rackham, Bren Reilly, Niamh Ritchie, Jacob Savva, Jayden Seder and Ethan Sokontwe.

Adapted from the much-loved Roald Dahl book and commissioned by the Royal Shakespeare Company, Matilda The Musical has won 99 international awards including 24 for Best Musical and has been seen by more than 10 million people across more than 90 cities worldwide. A tonic for audiences of all ages, this anarchic production about a strong and determined heroine with a vivid imagination has welcomed almost 4 million audience members in London where it recently celebrated 10 years in the West End.

Written by Dennis Kelly, with music and lyrics by Tim Minchin and developed and directed by Matthew Warchus, the theatre production is designed by Rob Howell, with choreography by Peter Darling, orchestrations, additional music and musical supervision by Christopher Nightingale, lighting by Hugh Vanstone, sound by Simon Baker and the special effects and illusions are by Paul Kieve.

With the upcoming film adaptation from the same core creative team as the theatre production (direction by Matthew Warchus, adapted for the screen by Dennis Kelly, with the music and lyrics of Tim Minchin), Roald Dahl's themes of bravery and standing up for what you believe in will continue to inspire young audiences all over the world. Produced by Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner of Working Title, Jon Finn, and Luke Kelly of The Roald Dahl Story Company. Sony Pictures U.K. and Tristar Pictures will release Matilda across the U.K. and Ireland exclusively in cinemas on 2nd December 2022 for Christmas. Netflix will release the film in the rest of the world in December 2022.