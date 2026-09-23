MAGIC MIKE LIVE to Extend London Run Through Early 2028

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Channing Tatum and his co-producers have announced a new booking period for Magic Mike Live at The Theatre at the Hippodrome Casino in London. Patrons will be able to book performances through to Sunday 2 January 2028.

The internationally acclaimed cast of Magic Mike Live in London includes Espoir Alpha (from Congo/ Australia), Clare Billson (from Australia), Nick Brown (from Australia), Jake Cocca-Brewer (from the UK), Reece Darlington-Delaire (from the UK), Ryan Elson (from the UK), Myles Harper (from the UK), “Sweeney” Todd Holdsworth (from the UK), Jack Manley (from the UK), Genevieve Nicole (from the UK), James Percy (from the UK), Charlotte Perry (from the UK), Liam Raven (from Russia), Benjy Stevens (from the UK), Taylor Diamond-Lord (from New Zealand), Olivia Warren (from the UK), Kevin Vélez (from Columbia).

Created and co-directed by Channing Tatum, Magic Mike Live, has run for nearly 8 years in London, having performed 3,000 shows and wowing over 900,000 people and more than 2,000,000 worldwide. It is a large-scale, live production show based on the hit films Magic Mike and Magic Mike XXL, which opened at The Theatre at the Hippodrome Casino in London's Leicester Square in November 2018. Magic Mike Live inspired A New Television series on HBO Max, Finding Magic Mike, and the third instalment of the Magic Mike film franchise, Magic Mike's Last Dance. Magic Mike Live has become an international sensation since opening in Las Vegas in April 2017.

In addition to breaking box office records and performing to sold-out audiences in Las Vegas and London, the show has thrilled audiences around the world with engagements in Berlin, Australia, and Miami and Dallas in North America.

Magic Mike Live will premiere an all-new flagship production in New York City in January 2027 in a newly renovated, custom-built venue in the heart of Times Square before launching a new internationally touring production in February 2027.

From the bespoke entrance off Cranbourn Street, to the specially curated lounge and bar experience, to the cast of world-class performers, Magic Mike Live is a complete evening of unparalleled entertainment for guests aged 18 and up. Audience members enter Magic Mike's mythical club and marvel as a group of extraordinary artists perform a 360-degree dance and acrobatic spectacular in front of, behind, and above them. Sexy dance routines intertwined with one-of-a-kind acts, are presented by a diverse cast of performers from around the world.

Guests can also enjoy pre and post-show cocktails and cuisine at two bespoke bar and lounge experiences - Permission and Archive & Myth - designed and curated by Magic Mike Live designer Rachel O'Toole. Patrons can either book their spots in advance or drop in if they fancy an intimate and luxurious space to unwind in the heart of London's West End.

Permission was recently voted one of Open Table's 'Top 10 Best Restaurants in London.' The intimate and atmospheric lounge, located just steps from the theatre entrance offers a range of food and beverage options, as well as live music curated by the Magic Mike Live team.

Named one of the UK's Top 50 Cocktail Bars, Archive & Myth is hidden beneath the Hippodrome Casino and is accessed by a password-protected door off Cranbourn Street. This secret bar offers a stylish escape from the Square's hustle and bustle, with a tempting menu of elevated classic cocktails, bespoke vintage spirits and light bites, enjoyed in an elegant space that is richly-inspired by the heritage and legends of the venue itself.

Patrons can book a VIP Luxe Seats package, guaranteeing the best seats in the house, complimentary cocktails, and entry to Permission with a personal concierge escort to the show. The VIP Luxe package also includes a meet and greet with some of the dancers after the show. For more information visit magicmikelondon.co.uk

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