MACBETH Returns For Limited Run At Lyric Hammersmith Theatre This February

Following its successful UK and international tour in 2023 and 2024, ETT (English Touring Theatre) has announced Macbeth will return to the stage for a limited run. Artistic Director of ETT, Richard Twyman will direct Alex Austin in the titular role as Macbeth and Lois Chimimba as Lady Macbeth in the 2025 production at Lyric Hammersmith Theatre.

Macbeth will open on 5 March, with previews from 28 February and runs until 29 March 2025 at Lyric Hammersmith Theatre.

ETT's Artistic Director Richard Twyman and Executive Producer Sophie Scull said today, “Following a UK and international tour in 2023/2024, seen by more than 40,000 people, we are delighted to be bringing our production of Macbeth to the Lyric Hammersmith, with the exciting talent of Alex Austin and Lois Chimimba playing Macbeth and Lady Macbeth. We can't wait to introduce you to the rest of the cast and hope that audiences in London will find something both familiar and provocative in the story and society that unfolds on stage.”

Full cast to be announced shortly.

Originally co-produced by ETT, Shakespeare North Playhouse, Northern Stage & Théâtres de la Ville de Luxembourg, and in association with Bristol Old Vic.

