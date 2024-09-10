Lyric Hammersmith Theatre Gives Out Over 16,500 Free Tickets To Local West London Community

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Lyric Hammersmith Theatre is celebrating the 30th anniversary of its Free First Night scheme, funded by Hammersmith & Fulham Council.

Initially introduced in 1994 by the Lyric's former Executive Team Neil Bartlett, Simon Mellor, Sue Storr, the scheme provides the opportunity to people who live or work locally within Hammersmith and Fulham to get two free tickets to the first preview of all Main House Lyric Productions and four free tickets for Lyric pantos.

Selected through a ballot entry, more than 16,500 free tickets have been given out as part of this incredible initiative since its launch 30 years ago, continuing the Lyric's accessibility pledge and the venue's commitment to support the Hammersmith and Fulham community.

Amy Belson, Executive Director and joint CEO of the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre, said: ‘The people of Hammersmith and Fulham are at the heart of everything we do at the Lyric. They are the first to see every Main House show and have been part of this creative process for 30 years. We are so grateful that Neil, Simon and Sue introduced the idea in 1994 and are grateful to Hammersmith and Fulham Council for their continued support of this incredible scheme that have given so many people the chance to experience the excitement of a first night in the theatre for free.'

The next Free First Night registration will take place open on 11 September and allow successful applicants to come see the opening performance on 08 October of Lorraine Hansberry's ground-breaking classic A Raisin in the Sun, directed by the Lyric's Artistic Associate Tinuke Craig, in an exciting co-production with Headlong, Leeds Playhouse and Nottingham Playhouse.

