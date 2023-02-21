Lyndsey Turner's THE CRUCIBLE Receives West End Transfer

Olivier Award-winner Lyndsey Turner's (Under Milk Wood, Top Girls) acclaimed production of The Crucible will transfer to the West End for a strictly limited run. Set designed by Tony Award®-winner, Es Devlin (The Lehman Trilogy), this new production of Arthur Miller's gripping parable of power and its abuse will play at Delfont Mackintosh Theatres' Gielgud Theatre from 7 June until 2 September. Casting to be announced.

A witch hunt is beginning in Salem. Raised to be seen but not heard, a group of young women suddenly find their words have a terrible power. As a climate of fear spreads through the community, private vendettas fuel public accusations and soon the truth itself is on trial.

The creative team includes, director, Lyndsey Turner; set designer, Es Devlin; costume designer, Catherine Fay; lighting designer, Tim Lutkin; sound designer, Tingying Dong (content design); sound designer, Christopher Shutt (system design); composer and arranger, Caroline Shaw; music director and arranger, Osnat Schmool with casting by Alastair Coomer CDG and Naomi Downham. They are joined by associate director, Blythe Stewart; associate set designer, Ellie Wintour; associate lighting designer, Max Narula; fight director, Bret Yount; intimacy directors, Ita O'Brien and Louise Kempton; dialect coaches, Danièle Lydon and Hazel Holder and assistant music director, Alice Grant.

Tickets for The Crucible go on sale to the public on 9 March. Tickets are available from £20.