Luke Brady to Star in Title Role in HERCULES in the West End

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Luke Brady will play the title role in Hercules which begins next year in London's West End. The production opens at Theatre Royal Drury Lane on 24 June 2025, with previews commencing on 6 June, and is currently booking until 10 January 2026. Full casting will be announced shortly.

With music by Alan Menken and lyrics by David Zippel, and a brand-new book by Robert Horn and Kwame Kwei-Armah, Casey Nicholaw's production of Hercules, co-choreographed with Tanisha Scott, is inspired by the 1997 animated film of the same name from Walt Disney Studios. The feature film, directed by The Little Mermaid filmmakers John Musker and Ron Clements, and written by Clements, Musker, Donald McEnery, Bob Shaw and Irene Mecchi, won Best Animation Feature at the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards and was nominated for the Academy Award or Best Original Song for Go the Distance.

Anne Quart, Executive Producer, Disney Theatrical Group said, “After a wide and exhaustive search, we are thrilled to announce Luke as Hercules. His remarkable depth as an actor delivers all the weight and power the character demands, but it's his magnetism and presence that elevate this mythic character into a relatable young man, finding his way in the world and learning what it means to be human. The Hercules team has fallen in love with him and know that audiences will feel the same.” Thomas Schumacher, Chief Creative Officer, Disney Theatrical Group added, “Hercules holds a treasured place among Disney Renaissance films. With its irresistible Alan Menken score, iconic characters, and the unforgettable Muses, fans' affection for the film has only deepened since its release. Now, this production redefines Hercules for a whole new generation.”

Alan Menken said, “Hercules was thrilling when I was first working on it in the mid-90s and has only grown more exciting and amazing with each passing adaptation. The new songs David Zippel and I have added for our upcoming production in London, have deepened the emotional impact and further developed the stylistic panache. The humor and overall message of the script by Robert Horn and Kwame Kwei-Armah have brought our story to wonderful new heights and supercharged the underlying message of this story. And, when it comes to bringing all of this to life on stage, there's no one even close to Casey Nicholaw in creating theatrical magic. I can't wait for audiences to experience our new Hercules!!”

David Zippel added, “It's an absolute joy to revisit Hercules which was a glorious collaboration with Alan back in the late 90s. Adapting the film for the stage is the chance to build on the wit and action of the animation, then expand and deepen the characters via new songs, creating something new and exciting for the West End.”

Robert Horn commented, “What an honour it is to work with this amazing team on this new stage incarnation of the beloved and highly anticipated title Hercules. Kwame and I could not be more excited to bring our very different and unified styles of comedy and storytelling to this magical, mythical tale. And with this iconic score! We hope you'll laugh and feel all the feels watching it as much as we did working together on it. We laughed so hard, we both got abs. We're thrilled to present to you this gloriously heartwarming and hysterical story of heroism, community, cool togas and fabulous divas!”

Kwame Kwei-Armah said, “Robert and I have had such a joyous time learning about each other and laughing together as we have shaped the story for the musical and that gets right into the DNA of what this show is: laughter, love and a quest for self-discovery that offers so much for audiences of all ages.”

Casey Nicholaw added, “In a search that took us across the globe, we have found our perfect hero in Luke, and I look forward to working with him over the coming months to develop the much-loved character of Hercules. We can't wait for him to lift the roof at Theatre Royal Drury Lane.”

Priority booking for patrons who signed up to the Hercules and LW Theatres pre-sale sign-up lists, and for Priority from O2, opens today, with public booking opening on 7 November. Preview tickets are from £25, with tickets post press night from £29.50. In addition, the production will host selected Lightning Performances which have just three ticket prices across the entire theatre – the faster you book, the better the seat. There will also be Family Tickets available on selected performances for groups of two adults and at least two children aged 4 - 16 years.

In the first booking period, Hercules has scheduled the following access performances - Captioned Performance (15 September), Signed Performance (23 September), Relaxed Performance (15 November), Audio Described Performance (29 November).

Disney's Hercules is a musical adventure in a class of its own, with music by 8-time Oscar winner Alan Menken, lyrics by Tony Award winner David Zippel and a book by Tony Award winner Robert Horn (Tootsie) and Kwame Kwei-Armah (former Artistic Director of the Young Vic). Directed and choreographed by Tony Award-winner Casey Nicholaw (Aladdin) with co-choreographer Tanisha Scott, this exciting new production features set and additional video design from Dane Laffrey; costume design by Gregg Barnes and Sky Switser; lighting design by Jeff Croiter and sound design by Adam Fisher. The Production Team also includes video designer George Reeve, hair by Mia M. Neal, make-up by Kirk Cambridge-Del Pesche and special effects from Jeremy Chernick. The music team is headed by music supervisor and arranger Michael Kosarin, with orchestrations from Danny Troob and Joseph Joubert, and dance arrangements by David Chase. Casting is by Natalie Gallacher CDG for Pippa Ailion and Natalie Gallacher Casting.

Disney's Hercules, the 1997 classic animated film, written by Ron Clements, John Musker, Donald McEnery, Bob Shaw and Irene Mecchi, and directed by The Little Mermaid and Aladdin filmmakers John Musker and Ron Clements, was the eighth animated film from the Disney film renaissance, which began in 1989. Among them were the greatest modern classics from the studios, including Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast and The Lion King, that have once again made Disney the leading producer of animated films in Hollywood.

Comments