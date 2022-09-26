Now one of the highest-rated theatrical podcasts on iTunes (top 10 theatre podcasts as ranked by Feedspot), the first series of Lucy Eaton's podcast 'Hear Me Out' returns for a second series with the first three episodes featuring Joanna Vanderham, Sir Richard Eyre and Sanjeev Bhaskar now available to download.

Hosted by actor and producer Lucy Eaton, a West End actress who has recently starred alongside David Tennant and Michael Sheen in BBC1's lockdown hit comedy 'Staged', a new episode will then be released every other Monday from 10 October onwards with future guests including Toby Stephens, Nick Mohammed, Tim McInnerny and Jack Thorne.

'Hear Me Out' invites audiences to continue engaging with some of the industry's finest creatives in a unique way, listening in on rehearsal-room-coffee-break and late-night-theatre-bar conversations.

The series sees the guest list extend beyond actors to directors (including Richard Eyre) and writers (including Jack Thorne), showing all sides of the creative coin, to add a new dimension and insight into the creative process.

Highlights include Richard Eyre's impromptu reading of an original poem about the butterflies on the first day of rehearsals; Ted Lasso's resident "bad boy" Nick Mohammed recalling his student theatre days with a mixture of adoration and humiliation; Joanna Vanderham sharing the emotions of having a new monologue written especially for you; Sanjeev Bhaskar explaining why Charlie Chaplin was so remarkable; and Jack Thorne condemning our desire to read into every minuscule choice that a writer makes.

Kicking off the first series, listeners can hear Joanna Vanderham discuss The Promise by Aleksei Arbuzov, Sir Richard Eyre on King Lear by William Shakespeare and Sanjeev Bhaskar on East is East by Ayub Khan Din.

Lucy Eaton said:

"We had the most remarkable response to the first series. Theatre aficionados and new-comers alike seemed to really connect with the conversations we were having and with the stories within the plays that my guests wanted to explore. And different listeners all had a different favourite episode, individuals connecting with different guests and speeches.

With the second series, I wanted to build on the great success of the first by branching out to other creatives within the theatre and film industry. I'd already decided to record with director Richard Eyre and writer Jack Thorne, but when Sanjeev Bhaskar suggested discussing a Charlie Chaplin speech from The Great Dictator, I was hesitant. It wasn't theatre! But then I quickly realised that this was the natural direction the podcast should go in; as long as we're celebrating great writing and creativity, I'm excited to make the show."

Joanna Vanderham said: "Getting to talk about theatre, my favourite thing in the world, is always a joy. Listeners here get to enjoy a unique philosophical side of Lucy's guests. The monologues are a springboard into deeper conversations, inspiring analysis of everything from the play itself to the state of current politics.

Theatre is a safe place for so many people, it's a place of refuge, escapism, adventure, it encourages us to try to understand each other, to have compassion and hope. Hear Me Out is like taking the theatre with you, in your pocket on the train, or wherever you listen. It's a little piece of an extraordinary community, and it's inviting you to join."

Tim McInnerny said: "Revisiting work that had stayed with me for many years and trying to work out why was a deeply affecting experience. It helped remind me of why I became an actor in the first place and why I love it still. It forcefully reminded me of the potential of what the theatre can do to us both individually and as a collective experience. It is not a luxury, it is a crucial, essential adventure for everyone."

The first 3 episodes are available to listen to now on all major streaming platforms. A new episode will be released every other Monday from 10 October onwards.

www.podhearmeout.co.uk