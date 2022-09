London Theatre Week: Tickets at £25 & £35 for THE GREAT GATSBY

London Theatre Week: tickets for just £25 and £35 for The Great Gatsby

Welcome back to the roaring twenties! Jay Gatsby invites you to one of his infamous parties. The champagne flows and as the drama unfolds the man himself will be the perfect host. As invites go, this is the hottest ticket in town. A hedonistic world of red hot rhythms, bootleg liquor and pure jazz age self-indulgence awaits. Dress to the nines and immerse yourself in this heart racing adaption of F Scott Fitzgerald's seminal tale.



Immersive Everywhere, led by Olivier Award-winning producers Louis Hartshorn & Brian Hook, has brought back London's longest running immersive theatrical production. The Great Gatsby, directed by Alexander Wright, has re-opened in the heart of the West End following all current government guidelines and Covid safety measures.

Wednesday, Thursday, Friday & Sunday:

Tickets at £25



Saturday (both shows):

Tickets at £35



Valid on all performances until 30 October.

Book by 4 September.