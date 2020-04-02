Living Room Concerts: BAT OUT OF HELL's Christina Bennington Sings 'It's All Coming Back To Me Now'

We kicked off our UK Living Room Concerts series with the fabulous Lauren Drew singing "World Burn" from the Mean Girls musical - check it out here! Next up is Christina Bennington, who brings us a bat-tastic performance from her home to yours. Watch the video below!

Christina Bennington originated the lead role of Raven in Meat Loaf and Jim Steinman musical Bat Out of Hell, performing at the Manchester premiere, in the West End, and at the North American premiere in Toronto, and at New York City Center.

Her other work includes Sweeney Todd at Derby and Mercury Theatre Colchester, Show Boat in the West End, Finian's Rainbow at Charing Cross Theatre, and tackling the iconic role of Christine Daaé in The Phantom of the Opera in Concert at Beau Sejour, Guernsey.

Christina gives us a beautiful blast of Bat in her Living Room performance: the great "It's All Coming Back To Me Now". And this musical extravaganza is definitely coming back to us! If you enjoy the video, please do donate to the brilliant charity Acting for Others.

And if you'd like to be featured in our Living Room Concerts series, get in touch!





