Listen to Andrew Lloyd Webber's New Version of 'Any Dream Will Do' for the Platinum Jubilee

Yesterday, 4 June 2022, a new special edition of ANY DREAM WILL DO from Andrew Lloyd Webber's iconic musical JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT was released.



Composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber with lyrics by Tim Rice, the new single features original vocals from Jason Donovan, combined with a new recording of a chorus from an alumni cast of the Joseph production and the Music InSecondary Schools (MiSST) Choir. The release is available now on all major streaming platforms.



This new recording follows an iconic performance of ANY DREAM WILL DO at the BBC's Platinum Party at the Palace concert where Jason Donovan and the MiSST choir performed in front of the Royal Family and 22,000 people on The Mall.



Jason Donovan made his defining stage performance in the 1990s, in a sold-out 18-month run, which produced a No.1 single and best-selling soundtrack album. He raised the roof of The London Palladium during the show's 2019 and 2021 runs as the Pharaoh and is currently on the nationwide tour in the role.



The Music in Secondary Schools Trust (MiSST) works with disadvantaged secondary schools, often in challenging circumstances, to provide classical instruments and regular music tuition for every child. MiSST provides a planned, progressive and sustained, 3-year programme of musical learning and education at no cost to the students and is delivered as part of the school's curriculum. In September 2022, over 10,200 students a week will be engaged in group music lessons, with a further 8,500 who have completed and benefitted from the 3 year Andrew Lloyd Webber Programme curriculum.



Released as a concept album in 1969, the stage version of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is one of the world's most beloved family musicals. The multi-award-winning show, which began life as a small-scale school concert, has been performed hundreds of thousands of times including multiple runs in the West End and on Broadway, international number one tours, and productions in over 80 countries as far afield as Austria and Zimbabwe and from Israel to Peru. Told entirely through song with the help of the Narrator, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat follows the story of Jacob's favourite son Joseph and his eleven brothers.



Jason Donovan is currently starring in the UK Tour of the new London Palladium production of Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, playing the role of Pharaoh. The show features all the songs that have gone on to become pop and musical theatre classics, including Any Dream Will Do, Close Every Door To Me, There's One More Angel In Heaven and Go, Go, Go Joseph. For more information and all tour dates, see https://uktour.josephthemusical.com