Listen: RSC's INTERVAL DRINKS Podcast Returns Featuring David Tennant, Femi Temowo, and Tinuke Craig

Today (Thursday 12 May 2022) the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) releases a new episode of its in-house podcast, Interval Drinks, featuring RSC Associate Artist and star of stage and screen David Tennant in conversation with Mark Quartley, who currently plays Henry VI in the RSC productions of Henry VI: Rebellion and Wars of the Roses.

Listen below:

The second episode, which features an interview with composer and musician Femi Temowo (Much Ado About Nothing) with sound designer Claire Windsor, will be available to download on Thursday 19 May. The third episode of the series will be available on Thursday 26 May with theatre director and winner of the Genesis Future Directors Award Tinuke Craigin conversation with RSC director Aaron Parsons. Further episodes to be announced later this summer.

Interval Drinks is an opportunity to learn more about the life of the RSC from those at the heart of the Company. The Podcast offers audiences a rare insight into the professional journeys of these RSC artists, as well as a chance to explore the craft of modern theatre and discuss some of the biggest issues facing the theatre industry today.

In episode one, actor Mark Quartley, who is currently playing Henry VI in the RSC's productions of Henry VI: Rebellion and Wars of the Roses, speaks to David Tennant about auditioning for drama school as a 16-year-old from Paisley, how it feels when you forget the lines on stage and imposter syndrome. They also chat about what David likes about playing characters by Steven Moffat and Russell T Davies and Shakespeare.

Episode two features sound designer Claire Windsor chatting to composer and musician Femi Temowo about his musical journey, from first picking up a guitar at age 19, to MOBO Award nominated musician who composed the music for the RSC production of Much Ado About Nothing. Femi explains why theatre is like Power Rangers and shares his guilty pleasure in music.

In the third episode, theatre director Tinuke Craig meets RSC director Aaron Parsons to explain what is similar about directing a Sarah Kane play about trauma and a pantomime. She talks about what drives her as a director, how she decides which are the stories she wants to tell and some of the barriers she faced on her way to becoming a director.

The series launched in Spring 2021, bringing together members of the RSC's acting company with inspirational personalities from the Company's history. Previous episodes include conversations with Adjoa Andoh, Justin Audibert, Paul Chahidi, Kate DiCamillo, Juliet Gilkes Romero, John Kani, Lucien Msamati, Tim Minchin and David Threlfall. Each episode of the series is available to download for free via the RSC website, as well as multiple podcast platforms, including Spotify and Apple Podcasts (formerly iTunes). There are also vodcast episodes with Charlotte Arrowsmith and Sophie Woolley available via the RSC YouTube channel.

The music is 'Oberon's Theme - King of Shadow', originally composed by Sam Kenyon for A Midsummer Night's Dream (2016).