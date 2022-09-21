Lips Choir Are Back This Year With The ApocaLIPS

Lips Choir are back this year, led by Jessie Maryon Davies, returning to the iconic Clapham Grand with a much awaited two-night run of gigs, the first since 2019 when they celebrated their 10th anniversary with a sell-out 'Lipstory' show.

Known for their powerful vocal performances, original arrangements and rowdy gigs, Lips are ready to welcome everyone with open arms into their sparkling ApocaLIPS world this October, where they celebrate their community and sing into the night in resistance, solidarity and sequins!

Described by Alison Goldfrapp as "great singers with a wonderful musical sensibility", trans-inclusive feminist pop choir Lips, have grown from being a small group of women who love to sing to a musical force to be reckoned with.

Lips believe in the importance of inclusive women's creative spaces, and enjoy a supportive, fun and tight-knit community. During the pandemic Lips continued rehearsing online, with 2020 culminating in a uniting virtual performance of Robyn's 'Dancing on My Own', released to mark their collective experience as a choir and celebrate their community despite not being able to perform publicly.

"Lips inspire me with their courage and fierceness. I joined the choir only a month before Lockdown but during the ensuing months it has been powerful to feel connected to the strength of this community. Lips is more than just a choir, it's a community that nourishes and lifts each other up. I look forward to the music, stories, lectures, sequins, sassiness and dancing each week."

- Maria Le Brun, Lips Choir member