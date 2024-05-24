ROLES WE'LL NEVER PLAY Returns to the Lyric Theatre This Summer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Roles We'll Never Play is back. After a year-long break, the innovative and boundary-breaking show, "Roles We'll Never Play," is making its highly anticipated return to the West End for one night only. Join in at the Lyric Theatre on Monday, July 1st, for an unforgettable night of entertainment.

"Roles We'll Never Play" brings together a stellar cast of performers who are set to dazzle and delight as they step into roles and songs outside their traditional casting brackets.

This year's lineup includes the incredible talents of Roshani Abbey, Pearce Barron, Luke Bayer, Lauren Byrne, Divina de Campo, Desmonda Cathabel, Laura Dawkes, Liam Dean, Tom Duern, Jacob Fowler, Sharlene Hector, Evelyn Hoskins, Hannah Lowther, Michael Mather, Karen Mavundukure, Rhianne-Louise McCaulsky, Nick McLean, Eve Norris, Tom Scanlon, Danielle Steers, May Tether, Tobias Turley, Rodney Vubya, and Rebecca Wickes.

Prepare to be blown away by their stunning vocals and jaw-dropping performances. Produced by the visionary Tom Duern and with musical direction by the talented Flynn Sturgeon, this show promises to be an unforgettable spectacle that will leave you talking long after the final curtain falls.

Comments