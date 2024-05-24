Over £74,000 Raised at The Acting For Others West End Flea Market

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theatrical charity Acting for Others has announced that more than £74,000 was raised at their fourth annual West End Flea Market, held on Saturday 18 May at St Paul's Church in Covent Garden, making it their most successful event to date.

The Mousetrap was this year crowned the Best Dressed Stall, in the competition judged by national stars Christopher Biggins and Harriet Thorpe. The stall for the world's longest running show included show memorabilia and exclusive props used in the show for sale, including a newspaper signed by the entire cast, they also had a game of ‘Trap the Mouse' for participants to play for chance of winning tickets for the show.

Many other West End shows had stalls including Back to the Future, Cabaret at The Kit Kat Club, Disney on Stage including Frozen and The Lion King, Guys and Dolls, Hamilton, Hadestown, Les Misérables, Mamma Mia, Moulin Rouge, Mrs Doubtfire, Operation Mincemeat, Phantom of the Opera, SIX, Sister Act, The Book of Mormon, and The Play that Goes Wrong, and other attractions included; Go Live Theatre Projects, ATG Touring Productions, Theatrical Memorabilia, Tombola, West End Charity Football Club Penalty Shoot-out, My Shot! The Pearly Kings and Queens, several Panto Dames and Flea market favourite Psychic Su Pollard told fortunes!

There were stars in the church taking selfies and signing posters and goodies for fans including Luke Bayer, Christina Bianco, Christopher Biggins, Sir Derek Jacobi, Ruth Jones, Lesley Joseph, Bonnie Langford, Melanie La Barrie, Harriet Thorpe, Dame Arlene Phillips, Dianne Pilkington, Peter Polycarpou and Michael Xavier.

