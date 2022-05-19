Line-Up Announced for Platinum Jubilee Concert

The casts from The Phantom Of The Opera, Hamilton, Six, The Lion King and Joseph And The Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat are among those performing at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee official concert at Buckingham Palace on Saturday 4th June 2022, it has been announced.

Andrew Lloyd Webber and Lin-Manuel Miranda will also appear, working together on a "once in a lifetime project".

"The Platinum Party at the Palace is set to be one of the highlights of Her Majesty The Queen's landmark Jubilee festivities weekend and one of the biggest concerts in a generation," Charlotte Moore, chief content officer at the BBC said.

Diana Ross, Alicia Keys, Hans Zimmer and Eurovision singer Sam Ryde will also appear in the star-studded concert.

In addition to the musical performances, there will be appearances from the worlds of film, TV and sport, such as Sir David Attenborough, Emma Raducanu, David Beckham, Stephen Fry and Dame Julie Andrews.

The Platinum Party at the Palace will be will be broadcast on BBC One on 4 June.

Of the 22,000 attendees, 10,000 received tickets in a public ballot, while more than 7,500 tickets have been given to key workers, members of the Armed Forces, volunteers and charities.