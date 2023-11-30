Lesley Joseph, Lemar, Clive Rowe, and More Join SISTER ACT at the Dominion Theatre

The producers of the award-winning production of SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL have announced further casting for the run at the Dominion Theatre from 15 March to 8 June 2024.

Television and stage star Lesley Joseph returns to the role of Sister Mary Lazarus, with Brit Award-winning singer Lemar as Curtis Jackson, Olivier Award winner Clive Rowe returning to his Olivier-nominated role as Eddie Souther, West End favourite Lizzie Bea returning as Sister Mary Robert, Olivier Award nominee Alison Jiear as Sister Mary Patrick, and star of Regent Park’s La Cage aux Folles Carl Mullaney as Monsignor O’Hara. They join the previously announced Beverley Knight as Deloris Van Cartier and Ruth Jones as Mother Superior.

Lesley Joseph will play the role of Mother Superior at certain performances.

Producer Jamie Wilson said, “Following the huge success of Sister Act in 2022, we are absolutely thrilled to be returning to the West End, having hand-picked an amazing company bringing together comedy legends and award-winning talent. We can’t wait to rock the pews of the Dominion Theatre in 2024 with this hilarious production and fabulous cast!”

Lesley Joseph is best known for playing ‘Dorien Green’ in the hugely successful sitcom “Birds of a Feather” alongside Pauline Quirke and Linda Robson. They recorded over 100 episodes over a period of nine years. Lesley and her co-stars returned to our screens in “Birds of a Feather” in 2013. She has been seen on screen in ITV’s “Night and Day” and appeared on BBC One’s “Strictly Come Dancing”, Channel 4’s “Celebrity Coach Trip” alongside Linda Robson, and most recently BBC One’s “Celebrity MasterChef”. Lesley’s theatre credits include Miss Hannigan in Annie at the West End’s Victoria Palace and on national tour, and her Olivier Award nominated performance as Frau Blucher in Young Frankenstein. Her other touring credits include Calendar Girls and Hot Flush!.

Lemar is a double Brit Award and triple MOBO Award winning singer/songwriter, with seven Top 10 singles, and over two million album sales. He released his 7th studio album, ‘Page In My Heart’ earlier this year. Most recently, Lemar was seen as Lord Smythe-Smith in the hit Netflix prequel spin off, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. His other screen credits include the role of Danny Kilman in the Jaqueline Wilson adaptation of Little Darlings, and Grime Kids.

Clive Rowe was nominated for an Olivier Award in 2023 for the role of Eddie Souther in Sister Act. He won the Olivier award for Best Supporting Actor in a Musical for Guys and Dolls at The National Theatre and was also nominated for Best Supporting Performance in Carousel, also at The National Theatre. At 2009’s Oliviers, he was nominated for the Outstanding Achievement in an Affiliate Theatre award for Mother Goose at Hackney Empire. His many West End and touring credits include The Prince of Egypt at the Dominion Theatre, Ladykillers at the Gielgud Theatre, Chicago at the Adelphi Theatre, Sweet Charity at The Donmar Warehouse, the UK tour of The Wind in The Willows and Me and My Girl at Chichester Festival Theatre.

Lizzie Bea’s London theatre credits include Martha Dunnstock in Heathers The Musical at The Other Palace, Tracy Turnblad in Hairspray at the London Coliseum and A Christmas Carol at the Dominion Theatre. Her other credits include Abigail in the World Premiere of Becoming Nancy at the Alliance Theatre, Atlanta and performing in the UK Tours of Kinky Boots, Fat Friends the Musical, Chicken Little, The Shakespeare Revue and The 3 Little Pigs.

Alison Jiear was nominated for an Olivier Award for her role in Jerry Springer: The Opera at The National Theatre. Her other theatre credits include Shoes at Sadler’s Wells, On The Town at the English National Opera and Theatre Du Chatelet, Paris, Xanadu at the Southwark Playhouse, as well as Smokey Joes Café, The Hot Mikado, Grease and Les Misérables. As a vocalist Alison has taken her one-woman shows all over the world, released four solo albums, and is a regular soloist with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and the Halle Orchestra.

Carl Mullaney most recently starred as Albin in the Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre’s acclaimed production of La Cage aux Folles. Other theatre credits include Mary Sunshine in Chicago, Bamatabois in Les Misérables, Saucy Jack and the Space Vixens, Jest End, We Raise Our Hands in The Sanctuary and Bananaman The Musical. For the last 12 years Carl has been the host for Kinky Kabaret at Freedom Bar, Soho, the West End’s most popular late-night cabaret entertainment.

From 10 June 2024, the role of Deloris Van Cartier will be played by Number One best-selling artist and musical theatre star Alexandra Burke, with Lesley Joseph as Sister Mary Lazarus and Lizzie Bea as Sister Mary Robert. Further casting to be announced soon.

Based on the iconic movie, this sparkling tribute to the universal power of friendship, sisterhood and music tells the hilarious story of the disco diva whose life takes a surprising turn when she witnesses a murder. Under protective custody she is hidden in the one place she won’t be found – a convent! Disguised as a nun and under the suspicious watch of Mother Superior, Deloris helps her fellow sisters find their voices as she unexpectedly rediscovers her own.

SISTER ACT has direction by Bill Buckhurst, choreography by Alistair David, Set and Costume Design by Morgan Large, Musical Direction by Neil MacDonald, Lighting Design by Tim Mitchell, Sound Design by Tom Marshall and Musical Supervision by Stephen Brooker. Casting is by Stuart Burt.

SISTER ACT features original music by Tony® and 8-time Oscar® winner Alan Menken (Disney’s Aladdin, Enchanted), lyrics by Glenn Slater, book by Bill and Cheri Steinkellner with additional book material by Douglas Carter Beane. SISTER ACT is produced by Jamie Wilson, Kevin McCollum, Gavin Kalin, Front Row Productions, Evolution Productions, Tulchin Bartner Productions and Curve.