Leaders in UK Theatre Share Their Opinions on Reopening the West End

London Theatre Direct has reported on how leaders in West End theatre feel about the possibility of reopening theatre without social distancing, in order to breathe life back into the industry and the UK economy.

Nimax co-owner Nica Burns shared:

"We can't wait to be able to welcome our performers back to our stages, and our audiences into our theatres...Collectively, as an industry, we will do everything we can to get up and ready and open, and wouldn't it be great if we could save as many Christmases as possible around the UK,"

Curve's Chris Stafford stated:

"Without a clear timeframe for Stage 5, planning for the future has been almost impossible. Sadly many theatres have now cancelled all programming for the rest of this year, but the sooner we can get detail - and concrete dates - on reopening without social distancing, the sooner we can plan and set about rebuilding our businesses.

"We have an incredibly long road ahead of us, and although many theatres won't be able to reopen immediately once restrictions are lifted, we will, at last, be in a position to begin the process of getting our buildings back in action."

Producer Patrick Gracey shared:

"Social distancing is only the first of many issues"

