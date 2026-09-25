LOVER GIRL to Transfer to Soho Theatre
Directed by Ragevan Vasan, the production will feature Wilkey's auto-fiction fantasy about singledom and romance.
.Following a crun at the Edinburgh Fringe, Temi Wilkey's LOVER GIRL will transfer to Soho Theatre Upstairs 2 to 21 November. Blending timeless love songs and cutting-edge comedy - this auto-fiction fantasy is fueled by Temi's own romantic misadventures as a young bisexual Black woman. LOVER GIRL starts as a classic stand-up show about singledom - taking a bizarre yet sultry turn when the show is (justifiably) hijacked by Temi's Infinity Pussy...
Writer, performer, and critically-acclaimed icon Temi Wilkey said: 'I've been single for so long it's become a societal issue. So me and my audiences are going to right this wrong every night at Soho Theatre! Finding me funny makes you the perfect candidate to become my fiancée. So no need for any sacral or surrealist self-reflection. What's that? No. Get in losers, we're falling in love!.'
LOVER GIRL follows Temi's 2024 Edinburgh Fringe hit MAIN CHARACTER ENERGY in an ambitious trilogy that is all about love.
LOVER GIRL is proud to be hosting two Black Out Nights on Thursday 5 and Thursday 19 November, giving black-identifying audience members a unique, shared experience of the production, a chance to discuss its themes and strengthen community.
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