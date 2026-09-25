LOVER GIRL to Transfer to Soho Theatre

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.Following a crun at the Edinburgh Fringe, Temi Wilkey's LOVER GIRL will transfer to Soho Theatre Upstairs 2 to 21 November. Blending timeless love songs and cutting-edge comedy - this auto-fiction fantasy is fueled by Temi's own romantic misadventures as a young bisexual Black woman. LOVER GIRL starts as a classic stand-up show about singledom - taking a bizarre yet sultry turn when the show is (justifiably) hijacked by Temi's Infinity Pussy...

Writer, performer, and critically-acclaimed icon Temi Wilkey said: 'I've been single for so long it's become a societal issue. So me and my audiences are going to right this wrong every night at Soho Theatre! Finding me funny makes you the perfect candidate to become my fiancée. So no need for any sacral or surrealist self-reflection. What's that? No. Get in losers, we're falling in love!.'

LOVER GIRL follows Temi's 2024 Edinburgh Fringe hit MAIN CHARACTER ENERGY in an ambitious trilogy that is all about love.

LOVER GIRL is proud to be hosting two Black Out Nights on Thursday 5 and Thursday 19 November, giving black-identifying audience members a unique, shared experience of the production, a chance to discuss its themes and strengthen community.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 36 Days 18 Hrs 34 Min 18 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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