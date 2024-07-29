LOOKING FOR ME FRIEND: THE MUSIC OF VICTORIA WOOD Announces 5th Anniversary Tour Dates

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Looking For Me Friend: The Music of Victoria Wood, the celebration of the music of the late comedy genius and national treasure written and performed by Paulus (‘The Cabaret Geek', BBC1's All Together Now and ‘King of Cabaret' The Stage), which has been delighting audiences for the past five years, has announced further tour dates for 2024/25.

Directed by multi-award-winning cabaret artist Sarah-Louise Young (An Evening Without Kate Bush), Looking For Me Friend: The Music of Victoria Wood is filled with love, laughter and fabulous memories for Victoria Wood fans as well as being the ultimate ‘beginner's guide' for audiences new to her work. Many of Victoria Wood's best-loved songs through the decades are featured including It Would Never Have Worked, Reincarnation and, of course, the classic Ballad of Barry & Freda (Let's Do It), as well as some of her lesser-known and more poignant compositions.

The acclaimed pianist Michael Roulston (Fascinating Aida) joins Paulus on stage, proving what many have known for decades: that it takes two men to do the work of one woman – half as well!

Paulus said: “I'm thrilled that we can continue travelling the UK for another year, celebrating a lost, much-loved friend. There's nothing I love more than meeting fellow fans of the unforgettable Victoria Wood, and introducing a new generation to her wit, wisdom and word-play.”



The 2024/25 tour of Looking For Me Friend: The Music of Victoria Wood will visit Wednesbury Library (5 Sept), The Majestic Theatre, Darlington (6 Sept), Brindley Theatre, Runcorn (10 Sept), Sheffield Playhouse (11 Sept), Kenton Theatre, Henley-on-Thames (12 Sept), Chiswick Book Festival (13 Sept), Town Hall Theatre, Hartlepool (17 Sept), Ropetackle Arts Centre, Shoreham-by-Sea (19 Sept), The Princess Theatre, Burnham-on-Sea (20 Sept), Boston Spa Village Hall (21 Sept), Prestwich Arts Festival, Bury (22 Sept), Royal & Derngate, Northampton (25 Sept), The Quarry, Bedford (27 Sept), The Hawth, Crawley (28 Sept), The Beggar's Theatre, Millom (4 Oct), Theatr Clwyd, Mold (5 Oct), Swindon Arts Centre (6 Oct), Helmsley Arts Centre, York (11 Oct), The Y Theatre, Leicester (12 Oct), Crazy Coqs, London (13 Oct), Beacon Arts Centre, Greenock (17 Oct), Leslie Town Hall, Fife (18 Oct), Harbour Arts Centre, Irvine (19 Oct), Louth Riverhead Theatre (25 Oct), Valley Arts, Mendips (11 Nov), Stamford Arts Centre (13 Nov), The Old Joint Stock Theatre, Birmingham (14 Nov), The Bridge, Milford-on-Sea (16 Nov), Phoenix Arts, Bordon (17 Nov), Stourbridge Town Hall (26 Nov), Minerva Theatre, Chichester Festival Theatre (31 Jan), The Queen's Hall, Narbeth (13 Feb), Squire Performing Arts Centre, Nottingham (27 Feb), The Witham, Barnard Castle (21 Mar), The Platform, Morecambe (22 Mar), South Hill Park Arts Centre, Bracknell (2 Apr), Congress Theatre, Cwmbran (2 May) and Kitchen Cabaret, Grantham (4 Dec).

Paulus, ‘The Cabaret Geek', is an entertainer and educator specialising in cabaret. Best known for his appearances on BBC1's All Together Now as a talent judge, his musical tribute to Victoria Wood premièred in London in 2020. For fifteen years, Paulus had close ties to the cult London cabaret venue The Battersea Barge, producing many cabarets for them including the hugely successful talent contest Cheese ‘n' Crackers, Diva Nite and their annual adult pantomimes. For ten years, Paulus ran the entertainment agency Excess All Areas (formerly Better Chemistry) and under this banner he spearheaded the annual Cabaret Convention and London Cabaret Awards. His expertise has been sought to judge many talent competitions including National Burlesque Awards, Drag Idol for Royal Vauxhall Tavern, Pride's Got Talent, Musical Comedy Awards and Burlesque Idol at The Hippodrome Casino.

To find out more, and for booking links, visit: www.lookingformefriend.com

FORTHCOMING TOUR LISTINGS

5 Sept - Wednesbury Library, Wednesbury - NOW ON SALE bookwhen.com/bctouring/e/ev-s4rc-20240905190000

6 Sept - The Majestic Theatre, Darlington - NOW ON SALE www.ticketsource.co.uk/majestic-theatre/looking-for-me-friend-the-music-of-victoria-wood/e-zlrqyv

10 Sept - Brindley Theatre, Runcorn - NOW ON SALE www.quaytickets.com/thebrindley/en-GB/shows/looking%20for%20me%20friend-%20the%20music%20of%20victoria%20wood/events

11 Sept - Sheffield Playhouse - NOW ON SALE https://www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk/events/looking-for-me-friend-the-music-of-victoria-wood

12 Sept - Kenton Theatre, Henley-on-Thames - NOW ON SALE

thekenton.org.uk/events/looking-for-me-friend-the-music-of-victoria-wood/

13 Sept - Chiswick Book Festival - ON SALE SOON

www.chiswickbookfestival.net

17 Sept - Town Hall Theatre, Hartlepool - NOW ON SALE www.culturehartlepool.com/events/looking-for-me-friend-the-music-of-victoria-wood / 01429890000

19 Sept - Ropetackle Arts Centre, Shoreham-by-Sea - NOW ON SALE

ropetacklecentre.co.uk/events/looking-for-me-friend-the-music-of-victoria-wood / 01273464440

20 Sept - The Princess Theatre, Burnham-on-Sea - NOW ON SALE www.theprincesstheatre.co.uk/events/looking-for-me-friend / 01278784464

21 Sept - Boston Spa Village Hall - NOW ON SALE www.entertainmentinthespa.com/event-details/looking-for-me-friend-the-music-of-victoria-wood

22 Sept - Prestwich Arts Festival, Bury - ON SALE SOON www.prestwichartsfestival.co.uk

25 Sept - Royal & Derngate, Northampton - NOW ON SALE

www.royalandderngate.co.uk/whats-on/looking-for-me-friend

27 Sept - The Quarry, Bedford - NOW ON SALE quarrytheatre.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873656345 / 01234362337

28 Sept - The Hawth, Crawley - NOW ON SALE

www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/the-hawth/whats-on/looking-for-me-friend-the-music-of-victoria-wood / 01293553636

4 Oct - The Beggar's Theatre, Millom - NOW ON SALE

beggarstheatre.com/event/looking-for-me-friend / 01229775677

5 Oct - Theatr Clwyd, Mold - NOW ON SALE

www.theatrclwyd.com/event/looking-for-me-friend / 01352344101

6 Oct - Swindon Arts Centre - NOW ON SALE

trafalgartickets.com/swindon-arts-centre/en-GB/event/music/looking-for-me-friend-the-music-of-victoria-wood-tickets / 03433100040

11 Oct - Helmsley Arts Centre, York - NOW ON SALE

www.helmsleyarts.co.uk/whats-on/looking-for-me-friend-the-music-of-victoria-wood / 01439771700

12 Oct - The Y Theatre, Leicester - ON SALE SOON

ytheatre.co.uk / 01162557066

13 Oct - Crazy Coqs, London - NOW ON SALE

www.brasseriezedel.com/events/looking-for-me-friend-the-music-of-victoria-wood-2 / 02077344888

17 Oct - Beacon Arts Theatre, Greenock - NOW ON SALE

www.beaconartscentre.co.uk/events/looking-for-me-friend-the-music-of-victoria-wood / 01475723723

18 Oct - Leslie Town Hall, Fife - NOW ON SALE

www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/leslie/leslie-town-hall/looking-for-me-friend-the-music-of-victoria-wood/e-obraej

19 Oct - Harbour Arts Centre, Irvine - NOW ON SALE

www.ticketsource.co.uk/harbour-arts-centre/t-ojoopek

25 Oct - Louth Riverhead Theatre - NOW ON SALE tickets.louthriverheadtheatre.com/louthriverheadtheatre/website/EventDetails.aspx?WebEventId=LookingForMeFriend

11 Nov - Valley Arts, Mendips - ON SALE SOON

https://www.valleyartscentre.co.uk

13 Nov - Stamford Arts Centre - NOW ON SALE

www.stamfordartscentre.com/whats-on/all-shows/looking-for-me-friend-the-music-of-victoria-wood/13456

14 Nov - The Old Joint Stock Theatre, Birmingham - NOW ON SALE

old-joint-stock-theatre.designmynight.com/5f85ee241ffa481c6c0f1cb6/looking-for-me-friend-the-music-of-victoria-wood

16 Nov - The Bridge, Milford-on-Sea - ON SALE SOON www.moscommunitycentre.org.uk/your-centre/looking-for-me-friend-the-music-of-victoria-wood / 01590644861

17 Nov - Phoenix Arts, Bordon - NOW ON SALE

www.phoenixarts.co.uk/whats-on/events/looking-me-friend-music-victoria-wood-2024-11-17 / 01420472664

26 Nov - Stourbridge Town Hall - NOW ON SALE

boroughhalls.co.uk/looking-for-me-friend.html / 01507600350

31 Jan - Minerva Theatre, Chichester Festival Theatre - ON SALE SOON

www.cft.org.uk / 01243781312

13 Feb - The Queen’s Hall, Narberth - ON SALE SOON

thequeenshall.org.uk / 01834861212

27 Feb - Squire Performing Arts Centre, Nottingham - ON SALE NOW

squirepac.co.uk/whats-on/looking-for-me-friend-the-music-of-victoria-wood / 01159354473

21 Mar - The Witham, Barnard Castle - ON SALE SOON

thewitham.org.uk / 01833631107

22 Mar - The Platform, Morecambe - ON SALE SOON

www.lancaster.gov.uk/sites/the-platform / 01524582803

2 Apr- South Hill Park Arts Centre, Bracknell - ON SALE SOON

www.southhillpark.org.uk / 01344484123

1 May - Congress Theatre, Cwmbran - NOW ON SALE

congresstheatrecwmbran.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873662097

