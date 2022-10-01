Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

LOOKING FOR FUN? to Play King's Head Theater in October

The show will run from 11-15 October.

Oct. 01, 2022 Â 

Conor Ã“'Cuinn's Looking For Fun? will play the King's Head Theatre 11 - 15 October 2022. For tickets visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2200438Â®id=4&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fkingsheadtheatre.com%2Fwhats-on%2Flooking-for-fun?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Fresh off the Edinburgh Fringe, queer artist Conor Ã“'Cuinn's debut show Looking for fun? is is a oneman play dealing with the realities of contemporary gay life in the context of online dating, specifically Grindr. The play aims to expose the ugly truth behind Grindr, prompting audiences to
question their own relationship and understanding of gay hookup culture. The plays deals with themes of gay shame, visits to the sexual health clinic and PrEP use, sexual assault, and searching for
authenticity in the world of gay hookup-culture.


Advocating for authenticity and overcoming gay shame, Looking for fun? aims to contribute to the rewriting of queer romantic and sexual narratives in pursuit of the overall bettering of queer mental health, partnering with Terrence Higgins Trust to further this mission. Our play acknowledges the painful and negative effect that current queer dating environments can have upon an individual's mental health and strives to create a safer and healthier spaces for queer people to explore love, sex and relationships.


