LES MISERABLES, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, and More Will Come to UK Cinemas This Spring

The World's Greatest Stage Musicals will return this Spring, arriving in over 500 cinemas nationwide—a must-see for theatre lovers of all kinds.

Audiences can settle into the comfort of their local cinema to enjoy some of the most acclaimed theatre productions of recent years, brought to life in HD and enhanced by state-of-the-art sound.

Whether you're a seasoned theatre enthusiast or simply looking to immerse yourself in incredible music, drama, and performance, The World's Greatest Stage Musicals in Cinema has something for everyone. Experience these iconic productions in stunning HD on the big screen, with powerful, state-of-the-art sound that brings every moment to life.

This Spring, five iconic productions will light up the big screen: Les Misérables: The Staged Concert (2019), celebrating its 40th anniversary; the powerful Jesus Christ Superstar: Live Arena Tour (2012); A Night With Janis Joplin: The Musical (2024), honouring the legendary singer's remarkable journey, the 20th anniversary of the much-loved Billy Elliot: The Musical Live (2014); and Bonnie & Clyde: The Musical (2022), recorded live at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, capturing the electrifying tale of love, adventure, and crime that gripped a nation.

All screenings will on limited dates – the programme as follows.

Les Misérables: The Staged Concert (2019)

Sunday 2nd February + Tuesday 4th February

Seen by over 120 million people worldwide, LES MISÉRABLES is undisputedly one of the world's most popular musicals. In 2019, Cameron Mackintosh produced a spectacular sell-out staged concert version at the Gielgud Theatre featuring an all-star cast including Michael Ball, Alfie Boe, Carrie Hope Fletcher, Matt Lucas and John Owen Jones. Now cinema audiences can experience a unique encore of this incredible show to celebrate Les Misérables 40th Anniversary. Featuring a cast and orchestra of over 65 and including the songs I Dreamed A Dream, Bring Him Home, One Day More and On My Own this sensational staged concert is not to be missed.

Jesus Christ Superstar: Live Arena Tour (2012)

Sunday 2nd March + Tuesday 4th March

Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's rock classic Jesus Christ Superstar returns to its roots with this sensational performance filmed in the UK during the Live Arena Tour at London's The O2 Arena. An incredible cast including Tim Minchin as Judas Iscariot, Melanie Chisholm as Mary Magdalene, Chris Moyles as King Herod and Ben Forster as Jesus Christ, perform hit songs including I Don't Know How to Love Him, “Gethsemane,” Heaven on Their Minds, Everything's Alright, King Herod's Song and Superstar in an exciting and contemporary interpretation.

A Night With Janis Joplin: The Musical (2024)

Thursday 13th March + Sunday 16th March

This multi award-winning show captured recently at the Sadler's Wells Peacock Theatre is an extraordinary musical journey paying homage to Janis Joplin and her biggest musical influences. Like a comet that burns far too brightly to last, Janis Joplin exploded onto the music scene in 1967 and, almost overnight, became the queen of rock & roll. The unmistakable voice, filled with raw emotion and tinged with Southern Comfort, made her a must-see headliner from Monterey to Woodstock.

Fuelled by such unforgettable songs as “Me and Bobby McGee,” “Piece of My Heart”, “Mercedes Benz”, “Cry Baby” and “Summertime”, a remarkable cast and breakout performances. A Night with Janis Joplin, written and directed by Randy Johnson, is a musical journey celebrating Janis and her biggest musical influences—icons like Aretha Franklin, Etta James, Odetta, Nina Simone and Bessie Smith, who inspired one of rock ‘n roll's greatest legends.

Billy Elliot: The Musical Live (2014)

Sunday 30th March + Wednesday 2nd April

Based on the Academy Award nominated film, Billy Elliot the Musical has won the hearts of millions since it opened in London's West End in 2005. Set in a northern mining town, against the background of the 1984/85 miners' strike, Billy's journey takes him out of the boxing ring and into a ballet class where he discovers a passion for dance that inspires his family and whole community and changes his life forever. The original creative team behind the film, including writer Lee Hall (book & lyrics), director Stephen Daldry, and choreographer, Peter Darling, is joined by music legend Elton John (music) to produce a funny, uplifting and spectacular theatrical experience that will stay with you forever.

This production comes from the Victoria Palace Theatre in London.

Bonnie & Clyde: The Musical (2022)

Thursday 1st May + Sunday 4th May

Starring Tony-Nominee Jeremy Jordan and Olivier-Nominee Frances Mayli McCann, this award- winning production (including Best New Musical - What's On Stage Awards 2023) re-tells the unbelievable true story of America's most infamous couple, Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow.

Recorded live at London's Theatre Royal Drury Lane, discover the electrifying story of love, adventure and crime that captured the attention of an entire nation.