Kristin Scott Thomas and Lily James to Star in New Penelope Skinner Play in the West End

Deadline has reported that Kristin Scott Thomas and Lily James will star in a new play by Penelope Skinner, directed by Ian Rickson, that will open in the West End in the fall.

The play, titled Lyonesse, will open at the Harold Pinter Theatre in late September or early October. Lyonesse centers on Elaine (Scott Thomas), a reclusive actress who disappeared from the public eye under mysterious circumstances. Elaine brings Kate (James) to her estate to faciliate her comeback.

Kristin Scott Thomas and Lily James previously worked together on the films Darkest Hour and Rebecca.

Dame Kristin Ann Scott Thomas is a five-time BAFTA Award and Olivier Award nominee. She won the BAFTA Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for Four Weddings and a Funeral and the Olivier Award for Best Actress for the Royal Court revival of The Seagull. She was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actress in The English Patient.

Lily James James has starred in the films Baby Driver, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, Yesterday and more. Her portrayal of Pamela Anderson in the Hulu series Pam & Tommy earned her nominations for a Golden Globe and a Primetime Emmy Award.