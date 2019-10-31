Kelli O'Hara Will Perform In Concert At Cadogan Hall

Broadway star Kelli O'Hara will return to London to play her debut solo concert engagement at Cadogan Hall on Sunday 10 November. The Tony Award-winning and Emmy and Grammy-nominated actress returns to the capital following her star turn in the smash-hit run of The King and I at The London Palladium

Tickets are available now from www.club11.london/kelli with limited meet and greet VIP tickets available for the 6.30pm show.

Kelli O'Hara recently received an Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series for her portrayal of Katie Bonner in the hit web series The Accidental Wolf. TV and film credits include the second season of the Netflix series 13 Reasons Why, Sex and the City 2, All The Bright Places, Martin Scorsese's The Key to Reserva, Showtime's Masters of Sex, CBS All Access' The Good Fight, Blue Bloods, Alexander Hamilton, N3mbers and the animated series Car Talk.

On Broadway, Kelli's portrayal of Anna Leonowens in the critically acclaimed revival of The King and I garnered her the 2015 Tony Award for Best Leading Actress in a Musical, along with Grammy, Drama League and Outer Critics nominations. O'Hara reprised the role while making her West End debut last summer. O'Hara recently starred in Scott Ellis' revival of Kiss Me Kate at Studio 54, New York. Other Broadway credits include The Bridges of Madison County (Tony, Drama Desk, Drama League, OCC nominations), Nice Work If You Can Get It (Tony, Drama Desk, Drama League, OCC nominations), South Pacific (Tony, Drama Desk, OCC nominations), The Pajama Game (Tony, Drama Desk, OCC nominations), The Light in the Piazza (Tony & Drama Desk nominations), Sweet Smell of Success, Follies, Dracula, and Jekyll & Hyde. Regional/Off Broadway credits include Far From Heaven (Playwrights Horizons and WTF), King Lear (Public Theater), Bells Are Ringing (City Center Encores), Sunday in the Park with George (Reprise), and My Life With Albertine (Playwright's Horizons).

In 2015, Kelli made her Metropolitan Opera debut in The Merry Widow. She returned to the opera last spring as Despina in Così fan tutte. Her concerts have gained international acclaim, spanning from New York's Carnegie Hall all the way to Tokyo. She is a frequent performer on PBS's live telecasts and the Kennedy Center Honors. Along with two Grammy Award nominations, her solo albums, Always and Wonder in the World are available on Ghostlight Records.

Kelli O'Hara performs as part of a series of concerts presented by Club 11 London and Take Two Theatricals. Other upcoming concerts include Sierra Boggess on Sunday 2 February 2020, Zorro the Musical starring Ricardo Afonso (Jesus Christ Superstar, We Will Rock You), Lesli Margherita (Matilda/Broadway, Dames At Sea, Broadway, Zorro/West End) and four time Olivier-nominated actress, Emma Williams (Half A Sixpence, Mrs Henderson Presents, Zorro), on Sunday 23rd February 2020 and Stephanie J. Block on Sunday 12th April 2020. Further concerts to be announced.





Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories

More Hot Stories For You