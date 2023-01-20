Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Kathryn Gallagher, Max Harwood & More Join BENJAMIN RAUHALA & HIS WEST END BESTIES at Cadogan Hall

They join the previously announced Paisley Billings, Lauren Drew, Hiba Elchikhe, Jordan Luke Gage and more.

Jan. 20, 2023  
Kathryn Gallagher, Max Harwood & More Join BENJAMIN RAUHALA & HIS WEST END BESTIES at Cadogan Hall

Additional West End and Broadway star guests have been announced for Benjamin Rauhala & HIS WEST END BESTIES at the Cadogan Hall on Sunday 5 February at 6.30pm. Tickets on sale now www.fw-live.com/ben

Benjamin Rauhala will be joined on stage by stars of the musical theatre including Grammy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Kathryn Gallagher (Jagged Little Pill, Gossip Girl, You, The Dating Game) and BIFA nominee Max Harwood (Everybody's Talking About Jamie movie, The Loneliest Boy in the World, Seagull). They are joined by Allie Daniel (Legally Blonde, Priscilla Queen of the Desert, RENT), Maria Coyne (The Phantom of the Opera, The King and I), Katie Ramshaw (Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella, Scrubs to Sparkles) and Luke Baker (Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Disney+'s Andor).

They join the previously announced Paisley Billings (Six, The Lion King, 'Tattoo Fixers'), Lauren Drew (Six, Heathers, Legally Blonde, 'The Voice'), Hiba Elchikhe (Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Aladdin), WhatsOnStage Award nominee Jordan Luke Gage (& Juliet, Bonnie & Clyde, Bat Out of Hell), Ben Joyce (Back to the Future, Jersey Boys), Claudia Kariuki (Six, Wicked, School of Rock), Olivier Award nominee Frances Mayli McCann (Bonnie & Clyde, Heathers, Our Ladies of Perpetual Succour), Zara Macintosh (&Juliet, Six) Olivier Award nominee Natalie Paris (Six, Billy Elliot, Les Miserables), Courtney Stapleton ('Belle' in Beauty and the Beast, Six), Jodie Steele (Six, Heathers) Benjamin Yates (Jersey Boys, School of Rock, Wicked). Guests are subject to change.

Music director Benjamin Rauhala's love affair with the London theatre community and actors of the West End has been ongoing since his first sold-out concerts with Jeremy Jordan in the summer of 2016. Rauhala grew up obsessed with British pop music, including a subscription to Top of the Pops magazine! As a mainstay of the Broadway community, he has produced hundreds of sold-out concerts that spawned viral YouTube concert clips totalling * totalling over 56million views, including Jeremy Jordan's ubiquitous cover of "It's All Coming Back To Me Now" and the many medleys featured in his Broadway Princess Party concert series.

Rauhala found that everyone he met in London had a favourite one of those videos and wanted to chat about it, so he had an idea: what if he gathered a dozen of his favourite West End performers with an epic band and re-created some of those beloved videos, as well as crafting some new arrangements for these amazing singers? On the heels of a sold-out run at Theatre Royal Drury Lane with Jeremy Jordan and in preparation to play the London Palladium with Ariana DeBose and for an upcoming international tour of Disney Princess The Concert, this was the perfect moment to create a concert unlike anything London has ever seen! Benjamin Rauhala AND HIS WEST END BESTIES will be a night filled with Rauhala's signature mashups and medleys, some of the best contemporary musical theatre, some radically rearranged Disney tunes, and, of course, tunes from the likes of Céline Dion, the Spice Girls, Selena Gomez, and Sam Smith!

Benjamin Rauhala is the Music Supervisor, co-creator, and 'Fairy Godfairy' of Disney Princess - The Concert, touring over 100 cities in North America throughout 2022, and internationally in 2023. He helped conceive and arrange the opening and closing numbers of the 2022 Tony Awards for Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose. Rauhala has toured the world since 2014 as the music director for Jeremy Jordan, the Tony-nominated star of Broadway's Newsies and TV's 'Supergirl', and in 2020, Rauhala was named 'Best Musical Director' at the Broadway World Cabaret Awards.

His Broadway credits include Fiddler on the Roof, American Psycho, and Pippin. His Off-Broadway credits include Hit List, the meta-musical from the NBC television show Smash, Duncan Sheik's The Secret Life of Bees and David Byrne's Joan of Arc: Into The Fire. He is also the music director for Academy Award Winner Ariana DeBose, Halston star Krysta Rodriguez, Tony Award nominees Derek Klena, Jennifer Damiano, Kathryn Gallagher, and Disney legend Jodi Benson, as well as Nashville star Kyle Dean Massey, Anastasia star Christy Altomare, Smash star Andy Mientus, Moulin Rouge star Ashley Loren, and Frozen stars Caroline Bowman and Austin Colby.

Rauhala co-founded the Write Out Loud songwriting competition with Mean Girls Tony Award nominee Taylor Louderman, which is currently in its fourth season of supporting the next generation of composers. Additionally, he is an Original Programming Producer at 54 Below, where he has created hundreds of sold-out concerts, including the Broadway Loves Series, that has famously honored Celine Dion, Britney Spears, Selena Gomez, Sam Smith, Demi Lovato, and many more beloved pop icons.

Follow him @brauhala




Review: CIRQUE DU SOLEIL: KURIOS, CABINET OF CURIOSITIES, Royal Albert Hall Photo
Review: CIRQUE DU SOLEIL: KURIOS, CABINET OF CURIOSITIES, Royal Albert Hall
There are generally two kinds of audiences at Cirque du Soleil shows. The first kind is usually by far the majority: excited, expectant, often slack-jawed at the amazing feats and ready to clap at any opportunity. Then there’s the rest: hesitant chin-rubbers who still hold out hope after seeing one too many over-hyped shows from this billion-dollar company, non-plussed by the standard circus tropes rolled out in the show-specific costumes or staging but quite ready to rave about whatever makes this production genuinely special. Hello, my name is Franco and I’m a Cirque cynic.
Climate Cabaret ACIDS REIGN Heads to VAULT Festival With an All-star Drag Cast Photo
Climate Cabaret ACID'S REIGN Heads to VAULT Festival With an All-star Drag Cast
Relish Theatre brings a new drag cabaret play about the climate crisis and its impact on the queer community to the world-famous VAULT Festival.  From award-winning writer James McDermott (Eastenders; Time and Tide, Park Theatre), with musical direction from Olivier-nominated Joe Beighton (SIX: The Musical), Acid’s Reign will debut at VAULT Festival at their new 125 seat cabaret venue The Flair Ground.
BBC Radio 2 Presents Line Up for PIANO ROOM Month Photo
BBC Radio 2 Presents Line Up for PIANO ROOM Month
Radio 2 Piano Room month sees an abundance of world famous, award-winning artists each perform exclusively with the BBC Concert Orchestra from Monday 30 January to Friday 24 February 2023.
Photos: MAMMA MIA! Arrives at Wolverhampton Grand Photo
Photos: MAMMA MIA! Arrives at Wolverhampton Grand
MAMMA MIA! the feel-good musical based on the songs of ABBA has opened its 2023 UK & International tour at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre where it is now playing until Saturday 28 January.

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of Cirque du Soleil KURIOS: CABINET OF CURIOSITIES at the Royal Albert Hall.Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of Cirque du Soleil KURIOS: CABINET OF CURIOSITIES at the Royal Albert Hall.
January 19, 2023

Go inside opening night of Cirque du Soleil KURIOS: Cabinet of Curiosities at the Royal Albert Hall. The must-see show will now run until 5 March, with audiences invited to escape reality and step into a world of extraordinary imagination. See photos from opening night!
Canal Cafe Theatre To Present NORMAN'S YEAR Beginning January 25Canal Cafe Theatre To Present NORMAN'S YEAR Beginning January 25
January 19, 2023

Canal Cafe Theatre will present NORMAN'S YEAR, running January 25-28, 2023. Four bandmates and a houseplant battle through a year of hangovers, grief and The Kooks.  
YOU'RE MAKING THIS DIFFICULT Comes to Canal Cafe TheatreYOU'RE MAKING THIS DIFFICULT Comes to Canal Cafe Theatre
January 19, 2023

You're making this difficult is a new, devised piece of clowning exploring the experience of grief, loss and how we love those around us when we are struggling. 
FIVE YEARS WITH THE WHITE MAN Comes to VAULT FestivalFIVE YEARS WITH THE WHITE MAN Comes to VAULT Festival
January 19, 2023

Unleash The Llama highlights a forgotten figure of Black British History with the first theatrical adaptation of the life of A.B.C Merriman-Labor, an African satirist who dreamed of becoming the greatest writer in the British Empire.
West End Performers and Stage Management Demand 17% Pay RiseWest End Performers and Stage Management Demand 17% Pay Rise
January 19, 2023

Tomorrow (Friday 20 January), Equity – the performing arts and entertainment trade union – launch their 'Stand Up For 17%' campaign.
share