By: Dec. 15, 2023

Kate Fleetwood and Callum Scott Howells Join A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE at Theatre Royal Bath

When BAFTA Award winner Dominic West (The Wire, The Crown) was announced as starring in Arthur Miller’s A View from the Bridge at the Ustinov Studio, tickets sold out in less than an hour. 

Due to this phenomenal demand, additional performances are confirmed, taking bookings through to 16 March 2024. Tickets for the new performances will go on sale to Theatre Royal Bath Associates from Friday 15 December and Friends from Monday 18 December, with general booking opening from Wednesday 20 December.

It is also announced that West will lead an all-star cast in this hotly anticipated production, as he is joined by Olivier and Tony Award nominee Kate Fleetwood (Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Macbeth, London Road) and BAFTA Cymru Award winner Callum Scott Howells, star of Channel 4’s It’s A Sin and West End phenomenon Cabaret. 

The cast also includes Nia Towle, recently seen in the West End’s The Ocean at the End of the Lane; Martin Marquez (Hotel Babylon, Les Miserables), Pierro Niel-Mee (Apple TV’s Slow Horses; Machinal and The Tempest, Ustinov Studio), Jimmy Gladdon (The Score, Theatre Royal Bath), Michael Cusick, currently in the West End in Noises Off,  Rob Pomfret (A Voyage Round My Father, Theatre Royal Bath and tour, The Mousetrap, ITV’s The Bay), Santino Smith (Sadie, Lyric Theatre Belfast and BBC4), with further casting to be announced.

Eddie Carbone is an outwardly straightforward man with a strong sense of decency. For Eddie it is a privilege to welcome his wife’s Italian cousins to the land of freedom. But as his niece Catherine falls for one of the visitors, Eddie struggles to control his fierce jealousy, tormented by his own barely concealed lust for the girl. As passions rise, they all soon learn that some freedoms have to come at a terrible price.

Pulitzer Prize-winner Arthur Miller is one of the most highly regarded American playwriters of the 20th Century with work including All My Sons, Death of a Salesman, The Crucible, and The Misfits. His timeless masterpiece A View from the Bridge is a passionate study of one man’s place in the close-knit Italian-American community in 1950s New York.

A View from the Bridge was first performed as a one-act verse drama on Broadway in 1955 before being revised for its West End premiere a year later, directed by Peter Brook and starring Richard Harris and Anthony Quayle. The play has since been produced for stage, film, television, radio and as an opera, starring many notable actors and winning numerous awards.

Presented by Theatre Royal Bath Productions, A View from the Bridge by Arthur Miller is directed by Lindsay Posner, designed by Peter McKintosh with lighting designs by Paul Pyant.

A View From The Bridge runs at the Ustinov Studio, Theatre Royal Bath from 16 February - 16 March 2024


