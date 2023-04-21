Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Kalungi Ssebandeke Wins 2023 JMK Award

The JMK Award offers Ssebandeke the opportunity to stage his own full-scale professional show with designer Olivia Jamieson.

Apr. 21, 2023  
Kalungi Ssebandeke Wins 2023 JMK Award

The JMK Trust today announces that Kalungi Ssebandeke wins this year's JMK Award with his production of Meetings by Mustapha Matura.

The JMK Award offers Ssebandeke the opportunity to stage his own full-scale professional show with designer Olivia Jamieson. Hosted by the Orange Tree Theatre (OT), Meetings will form part of their 2023 Autumn programme, Artistic Director Tom Littler's inaugural season.

Kalungi Ssebandeke said today "Winning the JMK is one of the major highlights of my creative career. Meetings by Mustapha Matura is such a funny, and deliciously thought-provoking play and I can't wait for audiences to get another taste of Mustapha's writing. Getting the chance to return to the Orange Tree, this time as a director rather than performer, is a dream come true.

"Thank you to the JMK team for giving me this wonderful life changing opportunity and to everyone that has helped my directing journey take shape."

Stephen Fewell, Chair of the JMK Trust, said today, "We were thrilled to be able to run the JMK Award this year, our third since the pandemic. In the current climate, when opportunities for emerging theatre makers feel more precious and precarious than ever, it is a deep privilege to be able to support Kalungi and his intellectual and practical understanding of this great Trinidadian play. I've no doubt that it will thrill audiences with a fire and passion that Kalungi shared with everyone who was involved in the selection process."

Tom Littler, Artistic Director of the OT, added, "In a very talented field of over a hundred young directors, Kalungi stood out. His connection to Mustapha Matura's brilliant writing and his inspirational presence in the rehearsal room were remarkable. We cannot wait to produce his staging of Meetings this autumn."



Nicholas Daley Will Take Over the Southbank Centre For One Night Only Photo
Nicholas Daley Will Take Over the Southbank Centre For One Night Only
The Southbank Centre has announced that acclaimed fashion designer Nicholas Daley, renowned for his intricate, colourful knitwork and interplay with music and culture, is taking over the Southbank Centre for a special one-night cross-cultural series of events on Friday 15 September.
Review: THE LOST SPELLS, Polka Theatre Photo
Review: THE LOST SPELLS, Polka Theatre
Polka Theatre’s spring season continues with another new musical for families. Based on the book by Robert MacFarlane and Jackie Morris, The Lost Spells celebrates children’s connection to the ever-diminishing natural world. Following its premiere at Watford Palace Theatre, the actor-musician production plays in Polka’s main space ahead of a run at Theatre by the Lake.
Sir Simon Rattle Attacks Political Ignorance of Arts Cuts Photo
Sir Simon Rattle Attacks 'Political Ignorance' of Arts Cuts
Sir Simon Rattle has attacked the 'political ignorance' of current arts' funding cuts in a speech given at the London Symphony Orchestra concert at the Barbican Centre on Sunday 23 April 2023.
Ian Charleson Awards 2023 Nominations Announced Photo
Ian Charleson Awards 2023 Nominations Announced
Nominees have been revealed for this year’s Ian Charleson Awards. The annual awards celebrate actors under 30 who have performed in a classical role, which is defined as a play written before 1918.

More Hot Stories For You


Nicholas Daley Will Take Over the Southbank Centre For One Night OnlyNicholas Daley Will Take Over the Southbank Centre For One Night Only
April 24, 2023

The Southbank Centre has announced that acclaimed fashion designer Nicholas Daley, renowned for his intricate, colourful knitwork and interplay with music and culture, is taking over the Southbank Centre for a special one-night cross-cultural series of events on Friday 15 September.
Almeida Theatre Will Offer an Additional Performance of A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE For Under-Represented GroupsAlmeida Theatre Will Offer an Additional Performance of A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE For Under-Represented Groups
April 24, 2023

ATG Creative Learning and Community Partnerships will target schools, youth organisations, youth services, alternative education provisions and community organisations to access A Streetcar Named Desire for free/free at point of access.
Southbank Centre Reveals Autumn/Winter 23/24 Classical Music Season With New Resident ArtistsSouthbank Centre Reveals Autumn/Winter 23/24 Classical Music Season With New Resident Artists
April 24, 2023

The Southbank Centre and its family of six Resident Orchestras have announced its Autumn/Winter 2023/24 programme. Continuing to bring the greatest symphonic, chamber music, and recital repertoire to the stages while championing classical music for the 21st century by presenting new works and unique experiences, the Autumn/Winter programme features a host of established and emerging talent.
Philharmonia Orchestra Appoints Marin Alsop as Principal Guest Conductor and Launches 2023/24 London Season ProgrammePhilharmonia Orchestra Appoints Marin Alsop as Principal Guest Conductor and Launches 2023/24 London Season Programme
April 24, 2023

The Philharmonia Orchestra has announced that it is appointing Marin Alsop as Principal Guest Conductor, as it launches the first half of the 2023/24 London season.
Jennifer Saunders and Julian Clary Will Lead The Cast Of This Year's Palladium Pantomime PETER PANJennifer Saunders and Julian Clary Will Lead The Cast Of This Year's Palladium Pantomime PETER PAN
April 24, 2023

Michael Harrison for Crossroads Pantomimes has announced the return to the West End of The London Palladium Pantomime for an eighth year, with Jennifer Saunders and Julian Clary leading the cast in a brand new production of Peter Pan.
share