Kaija Saariaho's New Opera INNOCENCE Makes Its Long-Awaited UK Debut

The piece, which defies categorisation, has been described as the most powerful work of composer Kaija Saariaho's five-decade career.

Mar. 27, 2023  
This April, The Royal Opera stages the long-awaited UK premiere of Innocence. The original creative team are reunited at Covent Garden alongside an outstanding ensemble cast, following the production's triumphant world premiere at the Festival d'Aix-en-Provence in 2021.

The multi-layered libretto, by novelist Sofi Oksanen and dramaturg-translator Aleksi Barrière, explores the legacy of violence and its ripple-effect across the years. Director Simon Stone (Phaedra, National Theatre 2023; and Yerma, Young Vic 2016) makes his house debut alongside leading conductor Susanna Mälkki, who returns to work in London for the first time since 1996 (Thomas Adès' Powder her Face, Almeida Theatre). Set design is by Chloe Lamford; costume design is by Mel Page; lighting design is by James Farncombe, and choreography is by Arco Renz.

In present-day Helsinki, a wedding celebration falls apart as the suppressed memories of a collective tragedy resurface. Innocence tells the story of 13 people's guilt and self-recrimination - each an isolated prisoner of their own trauma, while simultaneously bound to the others through the torment they share. The multilingual libretto brings together two intertwining timelines, which interact and set off a series of revelations.

Innocence's dramaturg and translator-librettist Aleksi Barrière explains: "Like traumas, languages isolate people as much as they bring them together. In Innocence, the multiple languages coil the text and music together into an exploration of the layered desolation of our world."

Innocence opens on the main stage on Monday 17 April and runs until Thursday 4 May. Tickets start at £6 and are on sale now via the ROH website.

The Royal Opera
INNOCENCE

Main Stage
Friday 17 April - 4 May 2023
Co-production and co-commission with Festival d'Aix-en-Provence, De Nederlandse Opera (Amsterdam), Finnish National Opera and San Francisco Opera

Guidance: Suitable for ages 12+. This production contains stylized depictions of a school shooting.

Tickets: £6 - £150
For more information, and to book, visit roh.org.uk




Opera Naples Explores The Life And Art Of Frida Kahlo in FRIDA This April Photo
Opera Naples Explores The Life And Art Of Frida Kahlo in FRIDA This April
Audiences will enjoy an evening as colorful and enchanting as the surrealistic paintings and fiery personality of famed Mexican artist Frida Kahlo as Opera Naples presents 'Frida' Tuesday and Wednesday, April 4-5, at Cambier Park, 601 Park St., Naples.
VIDEO: New TV Spot for Terence Blanchards CHAMPION at the Metropolitan Opera in April Photo
VIDEO: New TV Spot for Terence Blanchard's CHAMPION at the Metropolitan Opera in April
Terence Blanchard's opera Champion, based on the true story of the troubled former middleweight boxing champion Emile Griffith, will have its highly anticipated Metropolitan Opera premiere on April 10, with nine performances running through May 13.
Review: Botstein and ASO Bring Strauss’s Seldom-Heard DAPHNE to Carnegie Hall Photo
Review: Botstein and ASO Bring Strauss’s Seldom-Heard DAPHNE to Carnegie Hall
It’s hard to compete with yourself — especially the ‘you’ that was at the height of your powers. I think that’s part of the problem with the place that Richard Strauss’s DAPHNE holds in the composer’s canon. Often referred to as a second- (or even third-) tier work, it has much to offer and enjoy, as the performance by the American Symphony Orchestra under Leon Botstein at Carnegie Hall the other night proved quite well.
Cincinnati Opera and CCM to Workshop Two Operas-in-Progress This Spring Photo
Cincinnati Opera and CCM to Workshop Two Operas-in-Progress This Spring
Cincinnati Opera and the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music (CCM) have announced the next events in their joint program, Opera Fusion: New Works.

