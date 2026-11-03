Josh Sharp to Return to Soho Theatre With Two Sam Pinkleton-Directed Shows in 2027

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Soho Theatre will welcome back Josh Sharp in 2027 with An Hour of Crowd Work in the Round, his sell-out 2026 Shedinburgh shows, to Soho Theatre Upstairs from 16 February, followed by a one-night-only performance of his acclaimed solo show ta-da! at Soho Theatre Walthamstow on 6 March.

An Hour of Crowd Work in the Round centres around one key question: what do you do for work? The show (or comedy experiment, of sorts) takes aim at crowd work as the most popular form of comedy to be fed on your phone. This one will not be filmed for clips, it is simply a chance to talk, and to enjoy the tautology of a comedian asking a room full of strangers about their jobs.

ta-da! transfers from Soho's Main House to the 960-seat Soho Theatre Walthamstow for one night only, following its extended 2026 run marking Josh's stellar UK debut. A one-man comedy show inside of a manic 2,000 slide PowerPoint. Expect dumb but erudite jokes and sad but sweet stories joined with the Herculean feat of stupidity that is memorising a slide every 2.1 seconds. At its core, the show is an exploration of mortality and identity, and across the hour, Josh will tackle the ridiculous and the profound: getting a hand job under a bridge, trying to be a teen magician while deeply closeted and the best way to come out (a bcc email).

Josh Sharp is a New York-based actor, writer and comedian. His solo show ta-da!, which he received a Drama Desk nomination for, ran at the Greenwich House Theater in NYC and the SoHo Theatre in London. He is one of the stars, writers, and executive producers of A24's Dicks: The Musical. He has also appeared in The Opposition With Jordan Klepper (Comedy Central), Search Party (HBO), At Home With Amy Sedaris (TruTV), Matt Rogers: Have You Heard of Christmas? (Showtime), & The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show (Netflix), and has performed stand-up on 2 Dope Queens (HBO) & This Week At The Comedy Cellar (Comedy Central). He directed Michael Cruz Kayne's Sorry For Your Loss at the Minetta Lane Theater.

Sam Pinkleton is a Tony Award-winning director, choreographer, and gay person. UK credits: Cole Escola's Oh, Mary! (West End, Broadway, US tour; Tony Award for Best Direction of a Play), Ceilidh (Shoreditch Town Hall/Pitlochry Festival Theatre), Stephen Sondheim's Here We Are(National Theatre). Sam also directed the current Broadway revival of The Rocky Horror Show at Studio 54, Morgan Bassichis' Can I Be Frank?, You Will Get Sick (Roundabout), and Runaways (Public Theater/City Center). As choreographer: seven Broadway shows including Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 (Tony nomination). Film/TV: Dying for Sex, The End with Tilda Swinton. Upcoming: You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown (City Center Encores!) and the 50th-anniversary Broadway revival of Annie.

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