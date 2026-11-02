Video: Claudia Winkleman Introduces Nick Mohammed to the Roundtable as Host of THE TRAITORS - ACTS OF BETRAYAL

NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





An all new video has been released, featuring a new look at Nick Mohammed, a finalist in the first series of The Celebrity Traitors, as The Host in The Traitors - Acts of Betrayal at the Gillian Lynne Theatre, London. Check out the video here!

Claudia Winkleman, the beloved TV host of The Traitors and The Celebrity Traitors on BBC One and iPlayer, has formally sworn him in and now demonstrates the workings of hosting the famous Round Table. The video, filmed at Ardross Castle in the Scottish Highlands home of the hit BBC version of The Traitors, has been released today and can be downloaded here.

The stage production begins previews from 11 May 2027, with the world premiere opening night on 8 June 2027.

The Traitors is the undisputed phenomenon of British television. Next year, the game makes its way to the West End and reinvents itself as a joyous night of theatre.

In this brand new West End production, from the makers of the TV show, what unfolds across a full television series happens in one thrilling evening. The Traitors are chosen, the round tables and murders take their toll, and at the end of the night there is a dramatic final. Who will emerge victorious?

Written by multi-award-winning John Finnemore (Cabin Pressure), and directed by Robert Hastie, whose credits include the Olivier Award-winning Standing at the Sky’s Edge and the West End hit Operation Mincemeat, The Traitors – Acts of Betrayal is produced by Studio Lambert and Neal Street Productions.

Eleven fictional characters from across the country play the game – a farmer, a mortician, an intelligence officer, a young entrepreneur, a cleaner, an auctioneer and more. Each night the characters learn truths about themselves while playing a game of lying. Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso), a finalist in the first series of The Celebrity Traitors, is the host.

The production does something the television show cannot. It shows what happens if different characters are chosen to be the Traitors. There are five different versions, each with the same eleven characters, each with the same beginning, but characters banished or murdered early in one version emerge victorious in another. Each play stands alone as a complete, self-contained drama.

A world of paranoia, betrayal and shifting alliances, The Traitors – Acts of Betrayal is a dramatic exploration of the sliding doors of fate, where nothing is certain, and no one is safe.

Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone