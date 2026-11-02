Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Video: Claudia Winkleman Introduces Nick Mohammed to the Roundtable as Host of THE TRAITORS - ACTS OF BETRAYAL
The stage production begins previews from 11 May 2027, with the world premiere opening night on 8 June 2027, at the Gillian Lynne Theatre, London.
An all new video has been released, featuring a new look at Nick Mohammed, a finalist in the first series of The Celebrity Traitors, as The Host in The Traitors - Acts of Betrayal at the Gillian Lynne Theatre, London. Check out the video here!
Claudia Winkleman, the beloved TV host of The Traitors and The Celebrity Traitors on BBC One and iPlayer, has formally sworn him in and now demonstrates the workings of hosting the famous Round Table. The video, filmed at Ardross Castle in the Scottish Highlands home of the hit BBC version of The Traitors, has been released today and can be downloaded here.
The stage production begins previews from 11 May 2027, with the world premiere opening night on 8 June 2027.
The Traitors is the undisputed phenomenon of British television. Next year, the game makes its way to the West End and reinvents itself as a joyous night of theatre.
In this brand new West End production, from the makers of the TV show, what unfolds across a full television series happens in one thrilling evening. The Traitors are chosen, the round tables and murders take their toll, and at the end of the night there is a dramatic final. Who will emerge victorious?
Written by multi-award-winning John Finnemore (Cabin Pressure), and directed by Robert Hastie, whose credits include the Olivier Award-winning Standing at the Sky’s Edge and the West End hit Operation Mincemeat, The Traitors – Acts of Betrayal is produced by Studio Lambert and Neal Street Productions.
Eleven fictional characters from across the country play the game – a farmer, a mortician, an intelligence officer, a young entrepreneur, a cleaner, an auctioneer and more. Each night the characters learn truths about themselves while playing a game of lying. Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso), a finalist in the first series of The Celebrity Traitors, is the host.
The production does something the television show cannot. It shows what happens if different characters are chosen to be the Traitors. There are five different versions, each with the same eleven characters, each with the same beginning, but characters banished or murdered early in one version emerge victorious in another. Each play stands alone as a complete, self-contained drama.
A world of paranoia, betrayal and shifting alliances, The Traitors – Acts of Betrayal is a dramatic exploration of the sliding doors of fate, where nothing is certain, and no one is safe.
The full creative team includes Designer Ben Stones (Operation Mincemeat), Lighting Designer Mark Henderson (Standing at the Sky’s Edge), Sound Designer Alexandra Faye Braithwaite (Giant), Choreographer Kate Prince (Sylvia), Music by Martin Lowe (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) and Casting Director Stuart Burt CDG CSA (Cabaret).
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