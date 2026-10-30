Video: INCIDENT AT VICHY Trailer at Arcola Theatre

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Arcola Theatr has released a new trailer for the Arthur Miller drama INCIDENT AT VICHY. The video offers an early look at a production described as a rare revival of one of Miller's plays.

The story is set in France in 1942, where a group of people are detained off the street and held, initially believing it to be a routine identity check. Over the course of an hour, as they are called away one by one for questioning, it becomes clear they have been selected not at random but for who they are. The play centers on questions of complicity and responsibility in the face of injustice.

The Arcola Theatre production is directed by Melly Still, an Olivier and Tony Award-nominated director whose credits include Coram Boy, My Brilliant Friend, Morning 'til Midnight, and Revenger's Tragedy at The National Theatre. Still previously directed a sold-out production of Sputnik Sweetheart at Arcola. INCIDENT AT VICHY runs at Arcola Theatre from January 15 through February 20.

The trailer was made by Monika Davies and previews the tension of the play's detention setting ahead of the production's opening.

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