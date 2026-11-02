Julia Posen Announced As Managing Director Of The Path Entertainment Group

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The Path Entertainment Group has announced that Julia Posen will be stepping into the role of Managing Director. The global live entertainment and experiential production company specialises in large-scale, IP-driven interactive experiences and theatrical productions.

Having joined Path at its inception 6 years ago, Julia has worked across the development and delivery of major international projects, bringing established stories and brands to life across new formats and audiences including Monopoly Lifesized, SAW, Peppa Pig and The Paddington Bear Experience (currently at London County Hall).

Julia's career spans senior international roles at BBC Worldwide and Walker Books, where she worked across content development, rights, licensing, digital, publishing and television production. She was also Executive Producer on the Emmy-winning Hank Zipzer for CBBC and We're Going on a Bear Hunt for Channel 4.

Julia Posen said: 'Becoming Managing Director is a true highlight and honour in my journey with The Path Entertainment Group. I've been there from the start and have had the opportunity to help shape the business as it has grown into a successful international live entertainment company. Working alongside CEO David Hutchinson has been a huge part of that journey. His vision, energy and entrepreneurial drive have been instrumental in building Path into what it is today, and I'm proud to continue that work with him. There is so much more to come and so much opportunity out there, and I'm excited about being the MD of Path Entertainment for the next chapter.'

David Hutchinson, CEO of The Path Entertainment Group said: 'I love working alongside Julia. She's been central to the growth of Path and an invaluable member of the team as we've built this business into a global LBE company. I'm thrilled she's stepping into the Managing Director role to lead our European operation and drive the company forward, and I can't think of anyone better to help deliver the next chapter for Path.'

ABOUT THE PATH ENTERTAINMENT GROUP

The Path Entertainment Group is a global live entertainment company creating, producing and operating ambitious theatrical and immersive experiences in partnership with leading studios, rights holders and brands. Led by CEO David Hutchinson, with fellow directors Hunter Arnold and Gavin Kalin, Path combines commercial producing, creative development and international operations to bring major stories and entertainment franchises to life in bold new ways.

The company's theatrical portfolio spans the United Kingdom, North America, Australia, Asia and Europe. Current and recent productions include the North American Tour and Broadway bound production of Dirty Dancing: The Musical, Come Alive! The Greatest Showman Circus Spectacular Australian Tour, the West End production of The SpongeBob Musical and the Sydney Opera House co-production of Dungeons & Dragons: The Twenty-Sided Tavern.

Path is also a leading creator and operator of location-based entertainment, developing large-scale experiences that allow audiences to step inside some of the world's best-known stories and brands. Its portfolio includes Monopoly Lifesized (London, US Tour, Mexico, Saudi), The Paddington Bear Experience and Peppa Pig's Space Adventure, alongside a growing international slate of projects developed with major studios and rights holders including Hasbro, Lionsgate and STUDIOCANAL.

Across theatre and location-based entertainment, Path continues to expand the possibilities of live storytelling, creating distinctive, commercially ambitious productions that connect globally recognised intellectual property with audiences around the world.

ENDS

For further information or press enquiries please contact

Chloe@aboutgracepr.com // 07725610711.

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