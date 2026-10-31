Review: MATILDA IN CONCERT, Starring Danny DeVito

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The Royal Albert Hall has built a world-class reputation for its Films in Concert series and sometimes delights audiences with guest appearances. Tom Cruise popping up at the screening of Top Gun: Maverick In Concert was quite the surprise, but the venue may have surpassed itself with its screening of Matilda. In celebration of the 30th anniversary of the film, the venue presented the unique and wonderful pleasure of seeing the film hosted and narrated live by Matilda director, producer and star – Mr Danny DeVito.

Photo Credit: Andy Paradise

DeVito arrived on stage dressed as Mr Wormwood, complete with pork pie hat, loud red shirt and yellow tie. At 81 years-young, his character and voice remains as strong as ever and the addition of his wonderful narration to the film was just magical. Seated in a leather armchair next to the conductor's podium, and clearly enjoying every moment, his timing was perfect and gave the impression of an incredibly special episode of Jackanory. He described making Matilda as "the time of our lives" and refers to the enormity of presenting the film at the Royal Albert Hall.

Photo Credit: Andy Paradise

He was also joined on stage by members of the cast, including the redoubtable Pam Ferris and Mara Wilson, before and after the film. The film's original composer David Newman also spoke with DeVito before the screening and went on to conduct an energised Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra during the performance. There is clearly great love and affection for this film from both men. The 1996 film is not a full-scale musical, unlike the later stage production and 2022 movie adaptation, and Newman's score blends cartoon comedy, dark mischief, and warmth.

Photo Credit: Andy Paradise

The film also features "Send Me on My Way" by Rusted Root, famously playing during the joyful opening sequence and the heartwarming closing montage as Matilda settles into her new life with Miss Honey. A mid-film montage of Matilda learning to use her powers, set to Thurston Harris’s "Little Bitty Pretty One", is a joyful and magical display.

Although now into its third decade, the film has aged remarkably well. Based on the book by Roald Dahl, it follows brilliant little girl Matilda who discovers she has magical powers to thwart her vile selfish parents and terrifying headmistress. DeVito's direction is mischievous, witty and touching; bringing a comic-book like energy to the film. The frequent use of low camera angles is very effective, constantly showing the adult world from a child's perspective.

Photo Credit: Andy Paradise

Mara Wilson is captivating in the title role, capturing the bright intelligence of the little girl, with just enough cuteness to get away with all her adventures. It's amazing to recall that her own mother lost her battle with breast cancer during filming and Wilson bravely continued the job. Seeing the film again for the first time in several years reminds us of how remarkable Pam Ferris is in the role of Miss Trunchbull: terrifying, intimidating and devoid of any vanity, she definitely brought one of literature's most famous villains vividly to life. DeVito and real-life wife Rhea Perlman are wonderfully awful as Matilda's parents, gleeful in their distain for their precocious daughter.

Films in Concert are always impressive events, but this one certainly had a touch of Dahl – and DeVito – magic.

The Royal Albert Hall continues its Films In Concert series with Home Alone In Concert on 5-6 December

Photo Credits: Andy Paradise

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